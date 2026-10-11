Stunt actor Kim Hyun-yi honored in television series tributes

End-of-broadcast memorial tributes for stunt actor Kim Hyun-yi featured in two separate television projects—Kim Ji-won’s Dr. X: The Age of the White Mafia and Kim Yoo-jung’s new series 100 Days of Lies—have sparked widespread public curiosity across South Korean entertainment forums and media reports.

Mysterious Memorial Messages Spark Online Inquiries

The memorial tributes first drew widespread attention following the premiere of 100 Days of Lies, according to reports by sports outlet Sports Chosun. The broadcast concluded with a slate reading, We will not forget and will remember action actor Kim Hyun-yi.

Viewers immediately searched for official articles, profiles, or formal obituaries regarding the individual, only to find extremely limited public information. Speculation quickly spread across online communities as fans tried to piece together the identity behind the name.

Interest escalated further when a similar tribute emerged during the premiere week of SBS’s Dr. X: The Age of the White Mafia, headlined by actress Kim Ji-won. The opening episode’s ending credits on December 9 featured a message reading, We mourn the loss of our precious colleague Kim Hyun-yi, who ran with us, attributed to the complete production staff of Dr. X.

Verification within the closing credits of Dr. X placed the name Kim Hyun-yi under the martial arts and action production department. The explicit phrasing used by the respective production crews indicates that the individual worked directly on-site across multiple television sets as an action or stunt specialist.

Observers online have repeatedly urged caution against spreading unverified rumors regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

The distinct and affectionate wording chosen by two different production teams highlights the significant impact the late crew member had among peers in the television action sector. Fans continue to monitor official channels for potential updates from production companies regarding the exact scope of the late stunt actor’s contributions to contemporary television projects.

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