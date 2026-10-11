Ndayishimiye and African leaders target USD 3.6T market at Alamein Forum

African leaders meeting at New Alamein are targeting a USD 3.6 trillion market through the newly launched Alamein Investment Platform, aiming to connect private capital with regional infrastructure development.

The Alamein Investment Platform Targets Regional Deficits

Intra-African trade currently accounts for approximately 14.4% of the continent’s total trade volume. To address this structural deficit, the newly introduced platform will channel capital toward 69 priority projects under the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa. Évariste Ndayishimiye, Chairperson of the African Union and President of Burundi, emphasized that the African Continental Free Trade Area must evolve beyond a legal framework into a functioning marketplace.

“AFCFTA should not remain only a legal framework, but should be translated into a functioning market, which is why you should accelerate and expedite the infrastructure like trade corridors, and the harmonisation of customs, and the standards, and the logistics, and the trade financing, and value chains,” said Évariste Ndayishimiye.

The platform’s deployment relies on structured institutional deadlines. A dedicated continental mechanism focused on small and medium-sized enterprises and value chains is scheduled for mid-2027. Meanwhile, a specialized risk-mitigation instrument is slated for design and operationalization within an 18-month window. To maintain oversight, the Business Forum will convene biennially.

Capital Mobilization and Risk Mitigation Mechanisms

Mobilizing capital at scale requires structured financial engineering to alleviate investor hesitation. Afreximbank occupies a central operational role in this framework, facilitating capital deployment while absorbing sovereign and commercial risks. Blended finance structures are intended to attract institutional capital pools, including pension funds, sovereign wealth managers, and private equity investors.

However, macroeconomic deployment faces structural headwinds. Chairperson Ndayishimiye noted that security stability remains a primary prerequisite for investors assessing regional allocations. Furthermore, the initiative attempts to correct a historical trade imbalance where finished goods are often re-imported into the continent after value addition occurs abroad.

“It shouldn’t just be selling and buying amongst Africans, but there should be a production that is marketed outside Africa. The Africa Common Market is one where we find that the value-added comes from outside our borders. And at this moment, we should be asking this question,” stated Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Strategic Metric / Milestone Target / Valuation Timeline Target Market Valuation USD 3.6 trillion Ongoing Intra-African Trade Share 14.4% of total trade Current baseline SME & Value Chain Mechanism Continental rollout Mid-2027 Risk-Mitigation Instrument Design and operationalization Within 18 months Business Forum Review Cycle Biennial meeting Every 2 years

Project Implementation and Infrastructure Priorities

The operational success of the Alamein Investment Platform hinges on executing core trade corridors and standardizing customs procedures across participating member states. Funding allocations target logistics networks designed to lower the cost of cross-border commerce. Financial backers will monitor how effectively blended finance instruments lower default perceptions in high-risk jurisdictions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.