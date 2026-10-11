Argentina Men’s and Women’s Sevens Teams Win South American Championship

Los Pumas 7’s and Las Yaguaretés secured undefeated continental titles at the Sudamericano de Seven, hosted at the Carlos Paz Rugby Club in Córdoba. The men’s squad claimed their 12th continental crown by defeating Chile 24-5, while the women’s team captured their fourth trophy with a 19-10 victory over Brazil.

Tactical Resilience and Squad Rotation in the Men’s Gold Zone

Argentine rugby of the seven-a-side variety reaffirmed its regional dominance over the weekend fixtures in Córdoba. The men’s path through the Gold Zone tested both conditioning and depth. In the opening fixture against Uruguay, Los Pumas 7’s built a comfortable two-try cushion before Los Teros 7s clawed back to level the match at 12-12 midway through the second half.

Faced with a stalled attacking shape, coach Santiago Gómez Cora injected maximum pace off the bench. The introduction of personnel shifted the physical parameters of the breakdown. A late tactical salteo pass from Pedro de Haro found Juan Patricio Batac on the wing, whose subsequent finish and conversion sealed a hard-fought 19-12 victory.

The tactical execution sharpened in the subsequent encounter against Chile. First-half tries from Santino Zangara and captain Santiago Mare established a 14-0 baseline. Even as the transandine side narrowed the deficit to 14-7, Luciano González exploited transitional space in the defensive line to push the score to 21-7. In the tournament final, a rematch against Chile followed a similar tactical arc. After a 5-5 stalemate, Santiago Vera Feld broke the defensive line before halftime, setting up a second-half surge that ended in a decisive 24-5 scoreline.

Team Tournament Stage Opponent Result The Pumas 7’s Gold Zone Opener Uruguay 19-12 (Win) The Pumas 7’s Gold Zone Match 2 Chile 21-7 (Win) The Pumas 7’s Final Chile 24-5 (Win) The Jaguars Group Stage Finale Uruguay 39-0 (Win) The Jaguars Final Brazil 19-10 (Win)

The Jaguars Dominate the Transition Game

Las Yaguaretés engineered an equally authoritative campaign, culminating in a 39-0 rout of Uruguay to secure their place in the final. The offensive mechanics relied on quick-tap penalties and width utilization. Yamila González opened the scoring from a rapid penalty play, while Paula Pedrozo exploited space on the short side to extend the lead.

Sofía González catalyzed the defensive transition by forcing a turnover in deep territory, immediately launching a coast-to-coast attacking sequence.

The continental final against Brazil presented a physical examination of Argentina’s defensive low-block. Las Yaras struck first via Giovanna Barth, but Las Yaguaretés answered instantly. Candela Delgado carved through the midfield defense beneath the posts, and Talía Rodich exploited the edge off a scrum to push the score to 12-5. Antonella Reding added a third try just before the interval off another quick restart handled by Sofía González. Despite a late push from Brazil that yielded a try to Gabriela Lima, the Argentine defense held firm to close out a 19-10 victory and secure the fourth continental title.

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