Barcelona and the Crisis of Reading: The Future of Literary Cities

Barcelona faces a mounting threat to its status as a UNESCO literary city as declining reading comprehension among young people, screen addiction, and the proliferation of artificial intelligence challenge traditional reading habits, according to an opinion piece published by La Vanguardia.

The Bottom Line

The Literacy Crisis: PISA results show that one out of every three students fails to understand what they read, threatening the future of books as a primary medium for learning.

PISA results show that one out of every three students fails to understand what they read, threatening the future of books as a primary medium for learning. Digital Displacement: Constant entertainment via mobile phones and the disappearance of physical books from home decor and school curriculums accelerate the retreat from continuous reading.

Constant entertainment via mobile phones and the disappearance of physical books from home decor and school curriculums accelerate the retreat from continuous reading. Proposed Interventions: Authorities and cultural managers are weighing tighter classroom phone bans, restored school libraries, mandatory baccalaureate reading lists, and public reading events.

The Anatomy of Barcelona’s Literary Standing

Barcelona has built a robust reputation to fulfill its designation as a UNESCO city of literature. The city boasts a thriving ecosystem of Catalan, Spanish, and multilingual authors, major publishing houses, boutique imprints, and prominent book celebrations ranging from Sant Jordi to specialized literary festivals. Global reflection spaces like the Foro Edita, dynamic bookstores, literary-minded hotels, cultural promoters such as the CCCB, and a successful turn as guest of honor at the Guadalajara Book Fair underscore this cultural vitality.

Yet, structural gaps remain. Barcelona stands out as one of the few cities lacking a dedicated literature museum or accessible author houses, while local literary archives frequently migrate elsewhere. These institutional shortcomings could theoretically be addressed by repurposing the public library currently rising near the Estació de França. But the external pressures facing the city’s literary culture extend far beyond municipal infrastructure.

Screen Addiction and the Erosion of Critical Reading

The foremost threat confronting Barcelona—and literary cities globally—is a sharp decline in reading comprehension, disproportionately affecting younger generations. The constant availability of mobile entertainment erodes concentration and sustained reading habits, while the systematic reduction of literature within standard school curricula compounds the risk to critical thought.

Here is the kicker: home environments are also shifting. Interior design trends and furniture catalogs increasingly omit physical books entirely, swapping volumes for decorative vases matching wall colors. This cultural shift raises concerns that a generation of screen-dependent individuals could emerge, relying entirely on artificial intelligence for intellectual tasks and becoming highly susceptible to manipulation.

Despite these headwinds, pockets of intense reading persist. Juergen Boos, the president of the Frankfurt Book Fair, recently highlighted the voracious reading appetite among young people in Spain, describing it to La Vanguardia as “the Spanish miracle.” Similarly, popular genres such as romance and fantasy continue to mint new readers, sustained by a militant community of book enthusiasts who keep the sector afloat despite troubling PISA data showing that one in three students struggles with reading comprehension.

Factor Indicator / Challenge Proposed Countermeasure Comprehension 1 in 3 students fails to understand tested texts (PISA) Restore mandatory classic and structured reading lists Technology Mobile screens displacing sustained reading habits Classroom phone bans and revived school libraries Public Engagement Declining visible presence of books in domestic spaces Public reading parties, open-air sessions, and night events

Reclaiming Reading Through Policy and Public Action

Combating this systemic shift requires policy adjustments across educational and urban landscapes. The Generalitat has taken an initial step by reinstating mandatory literature readings for baccalaureate students starting next term, reversing a policy change from three years ago. Advocates argue that fears of alienating students through classic literature are unfounded, given that disengaged youths are unlikely to read independently regardless, making it vital to protect the literary education of students who are inclined to read.

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Beyond the classroom, urban strategies offer additional avenues for engagement. Bookstores have spent years fostering diverse reading communities through weekly programming. Emulating international models like Japanese literary raves or organized reading parties—similar to initiatives driven by Planetadelibros—demonstrates public appetite for communal reading.

Proposals to support these habits include organizing a dedicated citywide night of books akin to the Night of the Museums, weekend street closures for collective outdoor reading sessions, and expanding neighborhood library programs. For a city like Barcelona, extending the cultural energy of Sant Jordi across the calendar year presents a viable template for sustaining literary engagement.