Kostas Adam seeks accountability after daughter dies from MDMA in Thessaloniki

In the early hours of Saturday, a 20-year-old woman collapsed during an electronic music party at an events venue in eastern Thessaloniki, setting off a police investigation and prompting prosecutors to pursue felony charges against a 20-year-old male friend of the victim.

A Fatal Collapse at a Thessaloniki Party

The victim, described by her family as a mature and dedicated individual who balanced her studies with work at the family business, fell unconscious at the venue. She was rushed to a Thessaloniki hospital, where she was pronounced dead later that morning despite the efforts of attending physicians after consuming the synthetic drug MDMA.

Family Appeals for Full Accountability

Speaking out about the devastating loss, the victim’s father, Kostas Adam, expressed his determination to uncover the full circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death. We will do whatever is possible to find those responsible and fully clarify the conditions under which the girl lost her life, so that other parents do not find themselves in the same position, he said.

He further revealed that the victim and the 20-year-old who was arrested had known each other since childhood, having been friends since elementary school. Adding a disturbing layer to the ongoing investigation, the father noted that a remarkably similar incident involving the same young man had occurred three years prior. We were called from Hippokrateio where they had transferred her in an unconscious state, he said regarding the young man. To ensure other parents do not find themselves in our position, he urged authorities while speaking about his daughter, who combined her studies with working in the family enterprise.

Legal Representation and Independent Scrutiny

The family’s legal counsel, Antonis Koudrogloh, echoed these concerns, stating that the young woman lost her life under extremely suspicious conditions linked to dangerous narcotics. The family has announced plans to appoint a technical advisor for the post-mortem examination scheduled for Monday, October 12, to secure a comprehensive independent investigation into the exact cause of death. Mr. Koudrogloh noted that there are numerous suspicious conditions currently being investigated.

Felony Charges and the Search for the Drug Supplier

The public prosecutor subsequently filed felony charges against him for fatal exposure, alongside misdemeanor counts concerning the supply, possession, and use of controlled substances. The suspect remains in custody pending an appearance before the 5th Special Narcotics Investigating Judge of Thessaloniki.

Authorities have also initiated a separate criminal prosecution against unknown individuals for aggravated drug trafficking capable of causing severe bodily harm or death, targeting the person who supplied the MDMA used at the venue. Officers from the Thermi Department for Prosecution and Investigation of Crimes executed the arrest of the 20-year-old friend, while police inquiries proceed actively to identify the individual who distributed the specific narcotic substance.