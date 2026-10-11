Android 9 Required for BankID as Older Phones Lose Support

Mobile electronic identification users across Sweden face strict new operating system thresholds as security requirements advance. The system requirements shifted on March 2, 2026. Affected device owners received advance notifications directly through the Bank-ID app, according to the company.

To use mobile Bank-ID on an Android device, the system now strictly requires Android 9 or later, alongside Google Play Services. Consequently, a phone running Android 8, Android 8.1, or any older version no longer meets the system requirements. This leaves affected devices functional for other everyday purposes while remaining entirely too outdated to run mobile Bank-ID.

Kontrollera version och systemuppdateringar

Device owners can manually verify which Android version is installed on their mobile hardware. Google outlines a standard path through the settings menu by opening settings, tapping on phone information, and locating the Android version label, though menu names can vary across different manufacturers. Users can also check for available system updates by navigating through settings, system, and software updates.

Not all older mobile devices can be updated to a newer Android version, as available updates vary by device and manufacturer. If a phone cannot be updated to at least Android 9, users require an alternative compatible device to continue using mobile Bank-ID. Furthermore, Bank-ID notes that certain phones may still experience operational issues with the application despite seemingly meeting the stated system requirements, which can stem from specific hardware or software limitations.

Säkerhetskrav och framtida förändringar

The company explains that support for older devices and operating systems must cease when they no longer fulfill necessary security standards. Bank-ID highlights that their primary mission is to ensure the service remains a secure and accessible electronic identification tool. Bank-ID states: Vi strävar alltid efter att erbjuda BankID för de mobiler och surfplattor som våra användare har, men när en teknikplattform inte längre får några säkerhetsuppdateringar blir säkerhetsnivån för låg.