Binomio de Oro in Seville: Festival Vallenato at Sala Pandora

On Friday, October 16, the vallenato group Binomio de Oro de América will headline the Festival Vallenato at Sala Pandora in northern Seville, Spain. Doors open at 22:00, with the concert starting at 23:50 and running until approximately 03:00, featuring guest artists Dubán Bayona and Gabi García.

Essential Event Logistics for Seville Attendees

Date and Location: Friday, October 16, at Sala Pandora, located at calle Gramil, 2, in the northern zone of Seville.

Friday, October 16, at Sala Pandora, located at calle Gramil, 2, in the northern zone of Seville. Schedule: Doors open at 22:00. The performance begins at 23:50 and spans an estimated three hours, wrapping up around 03:00.

Doors open at 22:00. The performance begins at 23:50 and spans an estimated three hours, wrapping up around 03:00. Ticketing and Admission: Tickets start at 57,50 euros and can be purchased via El Corte Inglés or Entradas Élite. Note that sales are strictly final with no changes or refunds permitted, and attendance is restricted to those 18 and older.

Celebrating Half a Century of La Universidad del Vallenato

The upcoming performance at Sala Pandora anchors its celebration around the fifty-year legacy of the ensemble known as the Universidad del Vallenato . Originally formed in Colombia through the union of the voice of Rafael Orozco and the accordion of Israel Romero, the group is one of the names that carried vallenato beyond the Colombian Caribbean. This Friday night engagement serves as a tribute to Rafael Orozco and Israel Romero, bringing rhythms to a Seville venue that recently celebrated its anniversary with three days of electronic music; this time it changes the booth for accordion and caja vallenata.

Modo Festival noted that the evening’s roster includes Dubán Bayona and Gabi García. While the promotional material establishes their presence on the bill, specific set times or a breakdown of stage hours have not been published by organizers. Attendees looking to secure physical or mobile passes have multiple acquisition channels through authorized distributors, though they must carefully verify dates and city locations to avoid confusion with other announced dates of Binomio de Oro in Spain.

Ticketing Logistics and Venue Policies

Securing access to the Festival Vallenato requires navigating purchase conditions set by the event. Tickets are priced starting at 57,50 euros, with distribution handled through major outlets including El Corte Inglés—where buyers can choose between mobile passes, printed, or physical retrieval at commercial centers—as well as digital links provided directly by Entradas Élite.

Modo Festival noted that ticket sales are final. The organization does not permit changes or refunds. Buyers are advised to double-check the precise date, city, and venue details before completing transactions, particularly if they have seen other dates of Binomio de Oro announced in Spain.

Event Detail Specification Headliner Binomio de Oro de América Special Guests Dubán Bayona, Gabi García Venue Sala Pandora (Calle Gramil, 2, Seville) Date Friday, October 16 Schedule Doors open 22:00 | Show starts 23:50 | Ends ~03:00 Ticket Pricing Starting from 57,50 euros Age Restriction Strictly 18 and older

Navigating Sala Pandora and the Seville Schedule

Situated on calle Gramil, 2, in the northern zone of Seville, Sala Pandora shifts its operational focus for this event. The venue recently celebrated its anniversary with three days of electronic music; this time it changes the booth for accordion and caja vallenata. Because the venue enforces a strict age limit prohibiting anyone under 18 years of age, attendees should ensure they carry identification.

With an anticipated run time, concertgoers must factor in late-night transit logistics within Seville. Checking the exact venue address and verifying the correct tour date remains essential before arrival, ensuring fans experience the tribute to Rafael Orozco and Israel Romero.