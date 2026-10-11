Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s West End Play Debut

Sacha Baron Cohen will headline Quentin Tarantino’s theatrical writing and directing debut, The Popinjay Cavalier, premiering at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End on March 18, 2027, with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sonia Friedman Productions backing the run.

The Phoenix Theatre Production Overview

The Creative Force: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino writes and directs his first work written for the stage, set against the backdrop of 1830s Europe.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino writes and directs his first work written for the stage, set against the backdrop of 1830s Europe. The Leading Man: Sacha Baron Cohen takes on the title role, marking his stage acting debut.

Sacha Baron Cohen takes on the title role, marking his stage acting debut. The Engagement Window: Previews officially commence on February 23, 2027, running through the official March 18 opening, with bookings extending until June 13, 2027.

A Swashbuckling Departure for Hollywood’s Auteur

The transition from celluloid to the boards represents a pivot for Tarantino, who first revealed plans for the play in 2025. The Popinjay Cavalier is billed as a “rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen”. The production draws on the classic swashbuckler genre of old Hollywood, including the writings of George Bruce, Ernst Vajda, and Jesse Lasky Jr. to build its 1830s European landscape.

Speaking on the upcoming venture, Tarantino expressed a straightforward ambition for the London audience, noting that he is “keen with anticipation to give the West End a great night out”. Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen embraced the casting announcement with characteristic irreverence. When Tarantino called, Baron Cohen admitted that he said yes before the director even finished his opening sentence, adding that he was beyond delighted that they will be losing their West End virginity together.

Commercial Infrastructure and Ticket Accessibility

The production team bridges Hollywood studio power with West End theatrical pedigree. Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, joins forces with producer Sonia Friedman to helm the staging. Friedman’s production banner has previously overseen hits including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Paddington the Musical.

Photo: dailyrecordnews.com

Behind the scenes, Tarantino has immersed himself in the rehearsal room environment. Production partners have highlighted the director’s hands-on approach working alongside a creative ensemble of actors, fencers, acrobats, and musicians. The physical demands of the swashbuckling narrative are further supported by fight director Philip d’Orleans and action coordinator Sam Lyon-Behan.

Production Metric Confirmed Detail Venue Phoenix Theatre, London’s West End Preview Period February 23 – March 17, 2027 Opening Night March 18, 2027 Closing Date June 13, 2027 Accessibility Pricing Tickets from £25, with 16,000+ seats under £50

The Financial Mechanics of the Production

Priority access ticketing launched at 9:00 AM BST, followed by a general public release at 12pm, with entry-level seats priced at £25. Producers have carved out more than 16,000 tickets priced below £50 across the engagement. Full supporting casting announcements remain pending as the production builds toward its early 2027 preview window.

Photo: BBC