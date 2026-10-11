Alleged Hitman Leader Linked to Los Rusos Arrested in Acapulco Over Attacks on Federal Agents

Federal security forces in Mexico have captured Eliceo “N”, known as “El Junior”, during an operation in Acapulco, Guerrero. Identified as a 30-year-old and linked to “Los Rusos”, the suspect was captured in the Magallanes neighborhood, and authorities noted that he also had an arrest warrant for the crime of homicide.

According to details shared by Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, Eliceo “N” stands accused of selecting the hitmen who perpetrated a violent attack against agents of the Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (SSPC) in October 2025. At the time of that initial assault, federal operatives were executing targeted missions to dismantle localized extortion networks operating within the port city. Behind “Los Rusos” is Juan José Ponce Féliex, “El Ruso”, who primarily operates drug trafficking in Mexicali and other crimes in the areas of Guerrero and Oaxaca. The trajectory of “El Ruso” in organized crime is linked to the old guard of drug trafficking; according to intelligence reports from US authorities, in 2012 Ponce Félix worked directly for Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García. According to the reports, “El Ruso” headed a group of hitmen operating from a ranch of his in Culiacán, dedicated to kidnapping, hostage-taking, torture, and homicides, and over the years this group evolved to consolidate formally as “Los Rusos” and became the unconditional armed wing of the faction loyal to Zambada García, popularly known as “La Mayiza”.

The Anatomy of an Acapulco Extortion Cell

Investigators place Eliceo “N” at the operational core of the violence gripping Acapulco’s commercial and transportation sectors. Beyond his suspected role in selecting and deploying the gunmen who ambushed the federal agents, authorities state that he managed extortion rings targeting merchants at the Mercado Central, as well as homicides and executions of transport workers.

Reporting notes that the suspect served as a close collaborator of Antonio Bautista Vargas, alias “Cabañas”, another figure previously captured in the aftermath of the October 2025 federal assault. Operating in the Magallanes neighborhood, Eliceo “N” was tracked down through sustained intelligence work led jointly by the Secretaría de Marina (Semar), the SSPC, state police units, and the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office.

A Shifting Balance in the Pacific Corridor

The operational sweep that neutralized Eliceo “N” met with armed resistance. Security personnel returned fire during the intervention, resulting in the death of one suspected gunman at the scene. Authorities subsequently secured two firearms (specifically one long gun and one short gun), two magazines, cartridges, a vehicle, a mobile phone, and 300 doses of suspected narcotics described as methamphetamine.

Photo: El Financiero

Following his arrest, the individual was informed of his rights and placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Ministry, which will determine his legal situation and integrate the corresponding investigation folder. With this latest intervention, the cumulative tally stemming from the October 2025 attack rises to seven individuals detained and one suspect killed during the operational actions. Federal officials emphasized that attacks on law enforcement personnel will not remain unpunished, acknowledging local cooperation from Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado in reinforcing regional security architecture.

Additional Sentences and Investigations

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía CDMX) obtained a sentence of 245 years in prison against Luis Enrique “N”, designated as the leader of the criminal group known as “Los Molina”, for the multiple homicide of seven persons in Coyoacán.