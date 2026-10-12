Lotte Giants’ Victor Reyes Sets New KBO Single-Season Hit Record with 211 Hits

Lotte Giants closed out their 2026 KBO League regular season with a 7-4 victory over the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on October 12, securing seventh place in the final standings. Victor Reyes cemented his campaign by going 5-4, stretching his single-season hit total to 211.

Closing the Campaign at Jamsil

Lotte finished the 144-game regular season with a 64-77-3 record and a .454 winning percentage, locking down seventh place for the fourth year since 2023, according to Yonhap News. The final fixture drew a sellout crowd of 23,750 to Jamsil Baseball Stadium. The afternoon also marked the expiration of manager Kim Tae-hyung’s three-year managerial contract with the franchise.

The visiting lineup jumped ahead early when Han Dong-hee launched his 25th home run of the season in the first frame, driving a two-run shot off the Doosan pitching staff. Though a defensive miscue by first baseman Na Seung-yeop allowed Doosan to pull level in the home half of the first, Lotte responded decisively in the second. Son Sung-bin hit a go-ahead solo home run, followed immediately by consecutive RBI hits from Victor Reyes and Na Seung-yeop to build a 5-2 lead.

Reyes Makes History With 211 Hits

Victor Reyes delivered a masterclass at the plate, collecting four hits in five at-bats to finish the 2026 season with a staggering 211 hits. The output secures his three seasons of winning the most hits title and obliterates his own previous KBO single-season record of 202 hits set back in 2024.

Stat / Metric Lotte Giants Doosan Bears Final Match Score 7 4 Season Record 64-77-3 (.454) Regular Season 5th Place Standings Finish 7th Place Wildcard Contender (vs. LG) Key Batting Highlight Victor Reyes: 5-for-4, 211 Hits Ahn Jae-seok: RBI Double

Doosan opted to manage their pitching staff carefully ahead of the postseason. Having already secured fifth place in the regular season standings, the Bears utilized a bullpen day featuring 11 different pitchers. Former regular starter Zack Logue took the mound in the fourth frame, tossing one scoreless inning with two strikeouts and surrendering two hits to test his live velocity before the wildcard series opens against LG Twins.

Looking Ahead to the Postseason and Beyond

While Doosan turns its full attention toward the wildcard showdown starting October 14 at Jamsil, Lotte enters an extended offseason of evaluation.