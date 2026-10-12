First Look: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in “Miami Vice ’85

Universal Pictures has released the first character one-sheets for Miami Vice ’85, featuring Michael B. Jordan as Tubbs and Austin Butler as Crockett. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Dan Gilroy, the feature-film adaptation is now filming in Miami and is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19, 2028, as reported by Dark Horizons.

Production Kickoff and Creative Team Behind the Feature

Joseph Kosinski directs the project utilizing an IMAX shooting format, collaborating once more with his Top Gun: Maverick and F1 cinematographer Claudio Miranda.

Dan Gilroy penned the screenplay, which draws direct inspiration from the pilot episode and initial season of the landmark 1980s television series, which Michael Mann produced.

Universal Pictures has positioned the big-screen adaptation as a tentpole, locking in a release date.

Plot Inspiration Rooted in the 1980s Pilot

The screenplay by Dan Gilroy takes its primary cues from the pilot and the first season of the original television series. The narrative dives straight into the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami as two undercover detectives operate within the city’s criminal underworld. Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler take on the roles of Tubbs and Crockett for this cinematic interpretation.

Production is currently underway on location in Miami. Alongside Jordan and Butler, the expansive supporting cast features John Leguizamo, Walton Goggins, Alden Ehrenreich, André Holland, Edi Gathegi, Danny Ramirez, Whitney Peak, Michael Irby, Camila Morrone, and Andrew Schulz. Joseph Kosinski produces alongside Dylan Clark.

Box Office Timeline and Theatrical Strategy

Universal Pictures has scheduled Miami Vice ’85 for a theatrical release on May 19, 2028. With production slated to wrap in December, the studio has allowed an extended 17-month post-production runway before the film reaches cinemas.

Photo: yahoo.com

Production Element Details Director Joseph Kosinski Screenwriter Dan Gilroy Leads Michael B. Jordan (Tubbs) and Austin Butler (Crockett) Release Date May 19, 2028 (Theatrical / IMAX)

Meanwhile, Michael Mann has simultaneously premiered a new cut of his own 2006 feature film adaptation, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. That previous cinematic iteration garnered mixed reviews, though it has since cultivated a sort of cult fandom.