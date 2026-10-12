Kim Min-seok Urges Opposition to Maintain National Interest Standard in Foreign Policy

On October 12, at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok urged the opposition People Power Party to observe bipartisan standards on foreign affairs and national security, stating that partisan political offensives must not cross the threshold of the national interest.

The Bottom Line

Diplomatic Boundaries: The Democratic Party demands that the opposition halt political attacks regarding ongoing Demilitarized Zone operations and prisoner repatriation disputes with Ukraine.

The Democratic Party demands that the opposition halt political attacks regarding ongoing Demilitarized Zone operations and prisoner repatriation disputes with Ukraine. Security Flashpoints: Lawmakers remain at odds over border loudspeaker broadcasts, leafleting campaigns, and the handling of North Korean prisoner transfers involving Kyiv.

Lawmakers remain at odds over border loudspeaker broadcasts, leafleting campaigns, and the handling of North Korean prisoner transfers involving Kyiv. Cybersecurity Oversight: The National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee has designated five major commercial bank chiefs as audit witnesses following a series of banking sector hacking incidents.

Kim Min-seok Criticizes Opposition Over Foreign Policy and Security

During a Supreme Council meeting on October 12, Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok criticized the People Power Party for intensifying its political offensive on foreign policy and security matters. Kim emphasized the necessity of a united front on national defense, arguing that undermining military personnel performing risky operations inside the Demilitarized Zone serves only North Korean interests.

Kim challenged the opposition’s recent diplomatic actions, specifically questioning the rationale behind criticizing government measures regarding prisoner safety and sending a letter of appreciation to Ukraine. Na Kyung-won had sent a letter on October 9 to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanking him for the repatriation of North Korean prisoners. Na accused the administration of reversing course by criticizing a partner nation while failing to deter provocations from Pyongyang and Moscow.

Border Security Stances and Inter-Korean Operations

Addressing domestic security concerns, Kim questioned how resuming loudspeaker broadcasts and anti-Pyongyang leaflet drops would protect residents living near the border. He maintained that government critiques must operate within the boundaries of public safety and national dignity, calling on the opposition to demonstrate the responsibility expected of a major political party.

Kim stated that the administration maintains a foreign policy focused strictly on the national interest. He pointed to operations involving the removal of North Korean landmines south of the Military Demarcation Line for the first time in DMZ history, alongside formal demands for Pyongyang to apologize for armistice violations. He also noted that Seoul requested clear corrections from Kyiv regarding the unauthorized public disclosure of the transfer of North Korean prisoners.

Banking Sector Security and Regulatory Audits

Shifting focus to domestic financial infrastructure, Kim addressed a series of recent hacking incidents targeting commercial banks. He stressed the necessity of upgrading defensive measures to match advancements in artificial intelligence and cyberattack technology.

To address these vulnerabilities, the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee has summoned five major commercial bank chiefs as parliamentary audit witnesses. Lawmakers intend to evaluate whether institutions have allocated adequate capital toward security investments and workforce expansion, verify the implementation of early warning systems for abnormal transactions, and establish stricter protocols for consumer compensation and data protection.

Issue Area Key Development Primary Stakeholder Foreign Policy Debate over North Korean prisoner repatriation and relations with Ukraine Democratic Party & People Power Party (Na Kyung-won) Border Security Controversy regarding DMZ operations, landmine removal, and leaflet campaigns Administration & Military Command Cybersecurity Summoning of five major bank chiefs for parliamentary audit on hacking incidents National Assembly Political Affairs Committee & Commercial Banks

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