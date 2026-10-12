La Tinka Jackpot Wins S/32 Million in Peru Lottery Draw

The Peruvian lottery landscape shifted dramatically on Sunday, October 11, 2026, when La Tinka’s multi-million-sol jackpot finally found a winner. El Comercio Perú reported that a single fortunate ticket matched all the winning numbers, handing out a payout of S/ 32.028.264 that captivated the country.

The winning numbers drawn for the October 11 event were 27, 8, 30, 40, 3, and 33. Beyond the main prize, the draw also recorded a winner for the boliyapa with the number 7, according to reporting from La República.

How the S/32 Million Prize Was Claimed

The ticket worth S/ 32,028,264 was purchased on the very day of the draw at a betting shop located in the district of San Isidro, in Lima. La República noted that this marked a milestone for the lottery.

While winning over 32 million soles is a dream scenario, the mechanics of claiming such a sum involve specific regulatory obligations. Under current guidelines established by Intralot and the Lima Tax Administration Service (SAT), lottery winnings in Peru are exempt from both Income Tax (Impuesto a la Renta) and Value Added Tax (IGV). However, they remain subject to a municipal tax.

Photo: larepublica.pe

The municipal lottery tax is set at a flat rate of 10% on the total prize amount. This means that for every million soles won, 100,000 soles is automatically deducted by the administration prior to the final delivery of funds, ensuring the municipal obligation is settled before the victor takes possession of the balance.

The Next Steps for the Lottery Cycle

With the grand jackpot successfully claimed in San Isidro, the machinery of the game resets. Intralot has confirmed that the upcoming Tinka draw will feature a reset initial jackpot pool of S/8.000.000, setting the stage for a new accumulation cycle as players across the country return to local betting shops and digital platforms.