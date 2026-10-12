Vietnam Respiratory Society Discusses IL-5 Targeting for Severe Asthma Treatment

Severe asthma affects roughly 7 to 11 percent of Vietnam’s estimated 3.23% of the population who are asthma patients, driving disproportionately high rates of hospitalization and consuming over 70 percent of total asthma treatment expenditures, according to findings presented by the Vietnam Respiratory Society.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeted Therapy: Biological medications focus on specific immune system pathways, helping reduce severe attacks.

Biological medications focus on specific immune system pathways, helping reduce severe attacks. Reduced Steroids: Advanced biologic treatments lower patients’ reliance on oral corticosteroids.

Advanced biologic treatments lower patients’ reliance on oral corticosteroids. Quality of Life: Modern clinical management prioritizes daily physical and social functioning alongside long-term remission goals.

Severe Asthma and Economic Impact in Vietnam

Medical experts gathered in Vietnam for a scientific seminar titled “Targeting IL-5: Trends in Severe Asthma Treatment,” hosted by the Vietnam Respiratory Society in collaboration with GSK Vietnam. While severe asthma accounts for a minor slice of the overall patient pool, it drives over 70 percent of total asthma treatment costs. Professor Dr. Ngo Quy Chau, President of the Vietnam Respiratory Society, highlighted that these patients face elevated risks of sudden relapses, pulmonary function decline, and frequent hospital admissions.

The economic toll matches the clinical burden. Severe asthma accounts for more than 70 percent of total asthma-related healthcare expenditures in Vietnam. Specialists emphasize that early identification of disease characteristics and improving management of severe asthma remain priorities for respiratory medicine in Vietnam.

Understanding Type 2 Inflammation and IL-5 Pathogenesis

Over the past decade, many countries around the world have recorded significant practical experience in applying targeted therapy to patients with severe asthma.

Mapping these biological pathways enables clinicians to identify disease phenotypes and select appropriate approaches for each patient.

Individualized Treatment Approaches and Long-Term Remission Goals

Modern clinical guidelines urge physicians to tailor interventions to individual patient profiles.

Biological drugs are considered targeted therapies that can reduce the risk of acute asthma attacks, reduce the need for oral corticosteroids, improve general physical and social activity, and lead to asthma remission.

Clinical Parameter Standard Asthma Management Targeted Biologic Intervention (IL-5 Focus) Primary Mechanism Generalized anti-inflammatory Targeted therapy Systemic Steroid Burden Standard Reduced dependency on oral corticosteroids Treatment Goal Symptom mitigation and attack prevention Long-term disease remission and restored physical and social function

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