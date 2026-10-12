Saudi Aramco expands oil storage and export routes amid Hormuz disruptions

Saudi Aramco is actively expanding its crude oil storage capacity outside the Kingdom while developing alternative export pathways to safeguard supply chains against ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to announcements made by top executives.

Strategic Operational Priorities for Supply Resilience

Global onshore commercial inventories have declined below 6 billion barrels, creating severe pressure points across the energy supply chain.

Aramco is targeting an 80% increase in sales gas production capacity by 2030 compared to baseline 2021 levels.

Engineers are upgrading the East-West pipeline system and configuring dual-use gas lines to transport roughly 1.2 million barrels of oil daily.

Global Inventory Depletion and Refining Pressures

Speaking at the 25th World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser warned that global onshore commercial inventories have slipped below the 6 billion barrel threshold. Nasser characterized these remaining volumes as the market’s final line of defense against supply shocks, noting that a significant portion of those barrels is locked up and unavailable for immediate use. Nasser stated that rebuilding global inventories while satisfying ongoing demand could require up to two years, provided the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted.

The downstream sector faces intensifying price pressures alongside these inventory deficits. Refined product markets have absorbed severe shocks, with diesel prices hovering near $200 per barrel. These elevated fuel costs compound the macroeconomic headwinds generated by regional maritime disruptions and attacks on energy infrastructure.

Photo: العربية

Metric / Indicator Current Status Strategic Target Global Onshore Inventories Below 6 Billion Barrels Multi-year replenishment cycle (up to 2 years) Sales Gas Production Capacity Baseline (2021 levels) +80% expansion by 2030 Pipeline Export Capacity Boost Current baseline 10 Million barrels per day within 2-3 years Dual-Use Pipeline Transfer Under configuration 1.2 Million barrels of oil daily

Diversifying Export Routes Beyond Regional Chokepoints

To mitigate geographic concentration risks, Aramco is accelerating international storage agreements. Saudi Arabia previously finalized a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to store domestic crude within South Korea’s strategic petroleum reserve. This initiative aligns with prior agreements established with major Asian importers, including India and Japan, designed to place barrels closer to core consumer markets.

Domestically, the Ministry of Energy is executing parallel infrastructure upgrades. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, outlined initiatives to elevate total crude pipeline capacity to 10 million barrels per day over the next two to three years. These engineering works involve upgrading pump stations along the East-West pipeline and retrofitting a natural gas pipeline for dual-use capabilities, allowing the system to route approximately 1.2 million barrels of crude daily.

Photo: صحيفة السوسنة الأردنية

Balancing Gas Expansion and Carbon Management

Beyond crude logistics, Aramco’s capital expenditure program heavily prioritizes natural gas and renewables integration. Nasser reiterated the firm’s objective to elevate sales gas production capacity by 80% by 2030 against 2021 output. This expansion supports the broader national framework under Vision 2030, aiming for a balanced power generation mix split evenly between gas and renewable sources by the end of the decade.

With shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz subject to persistent security variables, the Kingdom’s strategy focuses on hardening physical assets, securing international storage real estate, and expanding non-maritime transit channels.