Google Unveils Fitbit Edge Fitness Tracker with Built-In GPS and OLED Screen

Google Positions the Fitbit Edge Between Air and Pixel Watch With an OLED Screen and GPS

Google has introduced the Fitbit Edge, a $179.99 fitness tracker designed to bridge the functional gap between the screenless Fitbit Air and the full-featured Pixel Watch. nokiamob.net reported that the hybrid wearable features a larger OLED display, built-in GPS, and a physical control button, arriving on shelves following an October 12 pre-order window.

Weighing in at an 11.5mm thickness, the oblong aluminum pebble houses 64MB of storage and relies on a physical side button for app navigation and media playback control. Gizmodo noted that the device lacks an onboard microphone or speaker. Consequently, call management is limited to “call mirroring” notifications and quick messaging replies rather than hands-free dictation or direct audio output.

Display Upgrades and Interface Navigation

Designed for high direct-sunlight legibility, the interface uses fluid tiles and glanceable complications. Users can view weather conditions, on-demand workout metrics, and turn-by-turn Google Maps routes directly on the wrist without stepping up to a full Wear OS smartwatch environment.

Gizmodo highlighted that the Fitbit Edge shares its charging architecture with the Fitbit Air, allowing a five-minute charge to yield up to a full day of use. A complete recharge takes approximately 90 minutes. Battery endurance spans up to one week under standard operating conditions.

Advanced Health Tracking and Subscription Tiers

Independent location tracking is enabled via built-in GPS, allowing runners and cyclists to map routes without carrying a smartphone. The internal motion model utilizes expanded data points to deliver automatic activity recognition covering up to 100 workout types. Additional hardware additions include an integrated altimeter for elevation tracking.

Photo: blog.google

Gizmodo reported that access to advanced health reports requires a Google Health Premium subscription priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, though a three-month complimentary trial is included with hardware purchases.

Repairability and Customization Options

A notable departure from standard wearable engineering practices is the inclusion of a replaceable battery. This design choice extends the functional lifespan of the device beyond the typical single-use e-waste cycle of sealed fitness bands.

Photo: gizmodo.com

Physical customization extends to interchangeable strap systems. Buyers can select soft silicone Active Sport bands, micro-adjustable Performance Loop bands, or Metal Links. Google also offers a $219.99 Stephen Curry special edition featuring a specialized sweat-wicking band.