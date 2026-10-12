Junior Nsemba defies racist abuse to star in Rugby League World Cup

Wigan Warriors forward Junior Nsemba enters England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign this weekend carrying both elite athletic promise and a public stand against racism, following online abuse he faced earlier this year.

Confronting Abuse on the Global Stage

England’s players step onto the field this Saturday for the opening match of their Rugby League World Cup campaign with distinct motivations. For 22-year-old Wigan forward Junior Nsemba, the desire to send a definitive message stretches far beyond the whitewash.

This summer, Nsemba was subjected to racist abuse on social media following the Warriors’ win against St Helens at Magic Weekend. The matter was handled by police, resulting in the arrest of a 56-year-old man.

In the buildup to England’s first group match against Tonga, Nsemba spoke publicly about those experiences for the first time. He detailed how the incident affected his family and how it has steeled him to inspire young Black people to rise above similar abuse.

“I don’t really know if I was angry when I saw it … just upset, and really disappointed,” Nsemba said. “The way I’ve been brought up, if you’ve got a bad opinion then keep it to yourself.”

“I don’t really care what people have got to say if it’s that bad, to be honest: but I know my family do, and it impacted them more, which was really upsetting.”

Family Ties and Sporting Lineage

Nsemba’s parents emigrated to England from Cameroon before he was born, and the forward maintains a tight-knit bond with his family. His relatives served as his primary concern when the online abuse occurred.

“I always tell my mum to stay out of the comments and when she saw what happened, she had to really fight not to say something back,” he said. “I’m really proud of her for holding back because when I was reading it with her, I saw how it impacted her. It’s wild, really, how someone can watch a game of rugby and come up with something like that. I don’t understand it. You can be loved and hated on the rugby pitch but to possess that level of hate, I’ll never understand it.”

Nsemba acknowledged the support of Wigan, chief executive Kris Radlinski, and head coach Matt Peet during that challenging period, which coincided with a serious mid-season injury. He also backs the Rugby Football League’s Respect campaign.

Pride in his performances during this World Cup will stretch from his home town of Wigan through to the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé. Nsemba follows a remarkable sporting family lineage as the nephew of former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song, who represented Cameroon at four World Cups, and cousin to Alex Song, who featured in two tournaments.

“It’s a pretty hard thing to hold down the Song name and live up to them,” he laughed. “Rigobert and Alex, man, they’ve achieved so much, right? But I’m on the other side of things in so many ways, especially with it being rugby. I just want to make a name for myself, my own family and continue that rich legacy. It’s something I don’t take for granted.”

Building a Legacy Beyond the Pitch

Rooted in humble beginnings playing for amateur club Wigan St Judes—where post-match meals consisted of sausage and chips—Nsemba remains grounded as he prepares for his World Cup debut.

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“It’s not a sob story but we had a pretty humble beginning,” he reflected. “When I was younger it was just about playing for my amateur club, Wigan St Judes, and getting sausage and chips after the game! Now it’s a World Cup. I guess it just shows hard work pays off. But my job is not done – this is only the start of my career.”

With his seven-year-old brother and the next generation watching, Nsemba aims to prove that determination overcomes obstacles.

“I just want to show people that if you put your mind to something and continue to give 100% you can accomplish your dreams, whatever obstacles and hate is put in your way,” he said.