Lianyungang Sports Center set to open 21st Jiangsu Games on Oct 15

The 21st Games of Jiangsu Province are set to open on October 15 at the Lianyungang Sports Center, with a three-day countdown now underway as athletes finalize their preparations across multiple venues.

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Venue Readiness: Maintenance crews and technical teams have completed final system checks at the Lianyungang Sports Center主会场.

Venue Readiness and Final Rehearsals

Preparations at the Lianyungang Sports Center entered their final stretch as maintenance crews carried out comprehensive cleaning operations and performers rehearsed for the opening ceremony. Installation work on telecommunications and power grids was completed with support from local utility departments to ensure secure operations during the games.

Earlier this year, six themed green sculptures—including installations at the Lianyungang Sports Center, Huaguoshan Hotel, and Haizhouwan Conference Center—were finalized across the city to mark the provincial event.

Early Competitions Conclude Across the Region

While the main opening ceremony approaches, several preliminary events have already concluded their schedules. The employee-division tug-of-war competition brought 23 teams and over 460 athletes to the Lianyungang Lianyun District Sports and Culture Center.

Meanwhile, youth divisions across multiple disciplines wrapped up their respective tournaments. The youth basketball tournament (Class C) concluded a ten-day run in Donghai, with Changzhou, Nantong, and Taizhou claiming the top three spots in the men’s group, and Nanjing, Suzhou, and Wuxi leading the women’s standings.

Sport Discipline Location Key Participants / Results Youth Basketball (Class C) Donghai Changzhou, Nantong, Taizhou (Men’s Podium) Employee Tug-of-War Lianyun District 23 teams, 460+ athletes Youth Swimming Prelims Lianyungang Sports Center 1,175 participants

Athletes Step Up Final Training Blocks

Regional training bases across Jiangsu have intensified workloads as teams complete their final conditioning blocks. Squads in Changzhou focused on gymnastics, swimming, and table tennis drills, while Huai’an athletes trained through high temperatures in obstacle-crossing and tumbling routines. In Suqian, local school football teams maintained outdoor practice schedules to prepare for the U12 tournament.