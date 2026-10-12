The prime minister has informed Members of Parliament that the next summit with the European Union will take place on 20 November.

Key Developments at Westminster

The prime minister confirmed to MPs that the upcoming EU summit is scheduled for 20 November.

Reform UK home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf linked public sector delays directly to immigration during parliamentary debates.

The Parliamentary Clash Over Public Services and Migration

The announcement of the November EU summit arrived at Westminster alongside debate regarding domestic infrastructure and immigration. Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson, addressed the House of Commons by opening with the case of a 73-year-old woman in North Wales who died after waiting 23 hours for an ambulance.

Yusuf used the incident to connect emergency healthcare failures to immigration. Citing figures from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, he stated that 15,000 people across Britain died last year due to excess wait times for emergency treatment.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimates that 15,000 people across Britain died last year due to excess wait times for emergency treatment. That’s 300 people a week, 300 lives destroyed, 300 families devastated. And that number has increased tenfold over the last decade. This is a moral outrage, and it is a direct result of decisions made by Tory and Labour governments.

Political Strategy Across the Red Wall

The debate touched on issues impacting what is known as the red wall.

Official / Spokesperson Affiliation Core Issue Raised The prime minister N/A Announced 20 November EU summit Zia Yusuf Reform UK Linked emergency healthcare wait times and immigration pressures

Next Steps Leading to the November Summit

As the 20 November date approaches, the summit is expected to be held.