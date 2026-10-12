54.7% of Seoul Apartment Transactions Exceed Previous Peak in Q3

In the third quarter of 2026, 54.7% of apartment sales in Seoul traded at or above their previous cyclical peaks, driven by mounting demand in outer districts while core luxury markets contracted, according to real estate platform Zigbang data analyzed by Kyeonggi Ilbo.

Market Dynamics at the Close of Q3

Seoul Surge: A total of 5,977 out of 10,930 comparable transactions in Q3 exceeded prior highs, up from 38.2% in the first quarter and 43.0% in the second quarter.

A total of 5,977 out of 10,930 comparable transactions in Q3 exceeded prior highs, up from 38.2% in the first quarter and 43.0% in the second quarter. Outer-Ring Acceleration: Peripheral districts such as Dongdaemun-gu (reaching 81.9%) and Seodaemun-gu (73.5%) recorded sharp recoveries, contrasting with a pullback in prime areas like Gangnam-gu (down to 43.0%).

Peripheral districts such as Dongdaemun-gu (reaching 81.9%) and Seodaemun-gu (73.5%) recorded sharp recoveries, contrasting with a pullback in prime areas like Gangnam-gu (down to 43.0%). Greater Seoul Disparity: Gyeonggi Province logged 22.4% of transactions at or above former peaks, led by Seongnam’s Bundang-gu at 94.1%, while regional areas like Paju lagged at 4.0%.

Seoul Outer Districts Outpace Core Luxury Markets

The upward trajectory in Seoul apartment values has broadened beyond traditional wealth centers. Across the capital’s 25 autonomous districts, 22 registered higher proportions of peak-matching or peak-surpassing transactions in the third quarter compared to the beginning of the year. Kyeonggi Ilbo reported that Dongdaemun-gu surged from 45.7% to 81.9%, Seodaemun-gu climbed from 44.4% to 73.5%, and Seongbank-gu moved from 32.1% to 68.5%. Additional gains appeared in Jungrang-gu (41.4%), Eunpyeong-gu (50.0%), Gangbuk-gu (34.5%), and Nowon-gu (24.9%).

Conversely, the traditional high-end strongholds of Gangnam saw downward adjustments in peak-transacted volume ratios. Gangnam-gu contracted from 55.0% to 43.0%, Seocho-gu eased from 67.6% to 62.6%, and Yongsan-gu shifted from 71.3% to 66.9%. This divergence signals a pivot in capital allocation as buyers encounter tighter entry barriers in primary districts.

Gyeonggi Province and Incheon Regional Divergence

Metropolitan areas outside Seoul displayed widening internal divides. Gyeonggi Province recorded 22.4% of Q3 transactions at or above previous highs, expanding from 12.0% in the first quarter. Seongnam City’s Bundang-gu led the province at 94.1%, followed by Sujeong-gu (77.2%), Yongin’s Suji-gu (74.1%), Hanam City (73.6%), and Jungwon-gu (65.4%). At the lower end, Uijeongbu City registered 6.4% and Paju City recorded 4.0%.

Incheon posted a modest uptick, with 6.5% of third-quarter transactions clearing former peaks, compared to 4.3% in the first quarter. However, Incheon’s recovery rate remains subdued relative to Seoul and the broader Gyeonggi market.

Region Q1 Peak-Plus Ratio (%) Q3 Peak-Plus Ratio (%) Top-Performing Sub-District / City Seoul (Overall) 38.2% 54.7% Dongdaemun-gu (81.9%) Gyeonggi Province 12.0% 22.4% Bundang-gu, Seongnam (94.1%) Incheon 4.3% 6.5% Regional Average

Capital Constraints Drive Buyer Migration to Accessible Submarkets

Market participants are recalibrating purchase strategies in response to lending constraints and funding pressures. According to Kim Eun-sun, lab head at Zigbang Big Data Lab, recent market conditions reflect a shift in focus toward lower price points. Kyeonggi Ilbo cited her explanation that ongoing supply anxiety and rising lease prices are funneling demand into outer Seoul and select Gyeonggi sectors, though future trajectories remain sensitive to interest rate shifts and high-end market volatility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.