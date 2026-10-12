NBU Withdraws Old 50 and 200 Hryvnia Banknotes

Older 50-hryvnia and 200-hryvnia banknotes issued between 2003 and 2007 are vanishing from Ukraine’s wallets. The National Bank of Ukraine has launched a phased withdrawal of these legacy denominations to tighten currency security and streamline cash handling across the financial system.

Natural Transition Through Daily Transactions

Citizens face no special administrative hurdles to swap their older money. The central bank designed the transition to happen naturally through everyday commerce.

When these older 50 and 200-hryvnia bills reach commercial banks, financial institutions are under strict instructions. They cannot reissue them. Instead, banks pull the notes aside and ship them directly to the National Bank of Ukraine for counting and eventual disposal.

Upgrading Circulation Quality and Security

The regulator is pursuing two primary targets with the purge. Removing the older series improves the physical quality of cash moving through the economy while simultaneously cutting logistical friction.

Once the rollout finishes, every active hryvnia banknote and coin in circulation will hail from modern generations.

Commemorative Issues and Collector Markets

Parallel to the currency cleanup, the central bank maintains its active market for commemorative items. This includes the Archistratig Mykhailo gold coin, a 20-hryvnia piece retailing for over 60,000 hryvnias with a strict purchase limit of five coins per buyer.

The coin’s obverse features a stylized laurel wreath, the Ukrainian trident, state title, mint year, and metal specs over a 2014-pattern pixel camouflage backdrop. The reverse displays the archangel alongside silhouettes of Ukrainian soldiers, military helicopters, and anti-tank hedgehogs, paired with a line from Taras Shevchenko’s poem Hайдамаки.

At the same time, numismatists and everyday citizens keep a close eye on older circulating money. Rare finds, such as specific 25-kopeck coins from 1992 featuring the 3GAm die variety, have commanded up to 20,000 hryvnias among collectors.

Monitoring the Ongoing Clearance

The National Bank of Ukraine continues to monitor the gradual clearance of the 2003–2007 banknote series as commercial institutions steadily route collected older bills back for processing.