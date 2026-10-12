Las Vegas Raiders suffer four-score defeat to Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially on fraud watch after suffering an embarrassing four-score defeat to the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Coming off a promising 3-1 start—with their only blemish a hard-fought battle against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs—the Raiders had ignited early playoff hopes. Meanwhile, the Patriots entered the contest at 2-2 while missing several key contributors, including four cornerbacks and star defender Christian Gonzalez.

Instead of capitalizing on a shorthanded opponent, Las Vegas found themselves outgained by 230 yards and lost the time-of-possession battle by nearly nine minutes. New England controlled the game from the opening whistle, forcing a three-and-out on the Raiders’ first possession before orchestrating a five-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to take an early 7-0 lead. Although Las Vegas answered with a touchdown of their own, the Patriots immediately marched back down the field to reclaim the advantage and never looked back.

Offensive Struggles and Strategic Regrets

Wide receivers struggled to make an impact when given prime opportunities to step up, while the offense as a whole failed to sustain drives.

Following the game, Klint Kubiak addressed the play-calling deficiencies, admitting that he abandoned the running game far too early. It marks a recurring theme for the coach, who has made similar remarks following earlier contests this season.

Defensive Backsliding and Relief Appearances

On the defensive side of the ball, the Silver and Black turned in a performance that drew immediate comparisons to the struggles of 2025. New England’s offense carved through the secondary with ease, exploiting every mismatch available against a Raiders defense that simply could not find answers.

Amid the blowout, the contest did offer one notable silver lining for the visiting side, as fans finally got a chance to see Fernando Mendoza take the field.

Looking Ahead to Week 6

The Raiders will look to regroup in the coming days as they prepare to return to the drawing board ahead of their next matchup, while the surging Patriots attempt to build on their commanding victory despite lingering injury concerns.