Sky Ireland revenues rise 7% to £539m on McIlroy Masters win

Sky Ireland expanded its revenues by 7% to £539m (€637.55m) last year, driven by a dramatic sports viewership peak during Rory McIlroy’s 2025 Masters victory at Augusta and subsequent price adjustments. Accounts lodged by Sky Subscribers Services at Companies House in the UK reveal a £35m top-line increase from the previous period’s £504m.

Financial and Operational Metrics for Sky Subscribers Services

Total 2025 revenue for Sky Subscribers Services Ltd rose 5.6% to £1.069 billion, up from £1.012 billion.

Pre-tax profits for the wider operation declined 12% to £97m, alongside a £300m dividend payout.

Sky Broadband maintains roughly 280,000 customers in Ireland, capturing a 17% overall broadband market share and 21.4% in Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections.

Viewership Milestones and Subscription Adjustments

The financial expansion coincided with historic audience metrics across Sky Sports broadcasts. In April 2025, the network secured its highest-ever Sunday viewership when McIlroy clinched his Masters win in dramatic circumstances. Sky Sports achieved its highest-ever weekend viewership in September 2025, driven by the European Ryder Cup team’s triumph in Bethpage, New York.

These broadcasting events reinforced a revenue stream spanning direct-to-home pay television, broadband, mobile, and telephony subscriptions across Ireland. April of last year marked the implementation of a 4.5% increase on average television and broadband bills for Sky customers, followed by a further average monthly rise of 4% introduced on 1 April of the current year.

Metric 2025 Figure Previous / Comparative Figure Sky Ireland Total Revenue £539m (€637.55m) £504m Sky Subscribers Services Ltd Revenue £1.069 billion £1.012 billion Pre-Tax Profits (Sky Subscribers Services) £97m 12% decline Sky Broadband Market Share (FTTH) 21.4% 50 consecutive quarters of growth

Cracking Down on Unlawful IPTV Services

Alongside subscription growth, Sky Ireland escalated enforcement actions against intellectual property theft involving unauthorized Internet Protocol television (IPTV), commonly known as “dodgy boxes.” Earlier this year, Sky Ireland issued around 200 individuals who paid for an unlawful subscription to Internet protocol television (IPTV). While the overwhelming majority of recipients who received these letters are located in Co Wexford, others are scattered across Counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Donegal, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wicklow.

It is understood that the compliance level has been high on receipt of the letters. A spokesman for Sky Ireland said: “Sky invests significantly in protecting our content, which can include taking action against those who watch Sky without paying the proper subscription fee.”

The company confirmed that recipients who failed to return formal undertakings face further judicial escalation. The spokesperson added, “For those individuals who received cease and desist letters earlier in the year, who did not return undertakings, we are moving towards further action. This may include, where necessary, seeking court injunctions to prevent continued use of illegal IPTV services and pursuing damages for copyright infringement and legal costs.”

Emphasizing the economic impact of copyright infringement, the representative noted, “Illegal streaming is not a victimless crime – it damages jobs, drains investment from the Irish creative industries, and places viewers at risk.”

Broadband Market Position and Commercial Scale

Sky Broadband has now delivered more than 50 consecutive quarters of customer growth, solidifying its standing in a competitive telecommunications market where total national TV licence sales reached €122.98m across 768,657 licences last year. The operation employs personnel across sales, marketing, finance, retail, support, and customer service functions to sustain its market footprint.