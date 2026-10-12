Indi Hartwell Wins TNA Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory

At Total Nonstop Action Wrestling’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view on Oct. 11, 2026, Indi Hartwell captured the TNA Knockouts Championship by defeating Xia Brookside, securing her first world title in the division after a hard-fought climb through the ranks, foxnews.com reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The title lineage shifts to its fourth different champion of 2026, signaling heightened volatility in the promotion’s top-tier booking.

The Road to the Belt and the Turning Point at Bound for Glory

Hartwell’s path to the championship required weathering several near-misses. She came close to securing early gold in the Knockouts TV Championship Tournament before falling in the semifinals. Refusing to stay down, she rebounded by claiming a tag team title alongside Harley Hudson and securing a victory via disqualification against Zoey Serrano.

The catalyst for her title opportunity arrived following a backstage altercation involving Daria Rae.

Metric / Milestone Details Event Date Oct. 11, 2026 Previous Champion Xia Brookside (105-day reign) Finishing Sequence Hurts Donut following referee interference 2026 Title Turnover Fourth different Knockouts Champion

The Climax of Brookside’s Reign

In the lead-up to the title defense, both competitors emphasized a desire to settle the match through standard competition.

Brookside’s frustrations boiled over during the bout. She struck special guest referee Mickie James twice, prompting the TNA Hall of Famer to retaliate. Hartwell capitalized immediately on the chaos, executing the Hurts Donut to secure the pinfall and end Brookside’s 105-day championship run.

With the victory, Hartwell joins an exclusive group of competitors to hold the belt in 2026, following Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, and Arianna Grace.

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