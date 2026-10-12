Victoria Beckham’s Surprising Sunday Roast Admission and Family Tradition Insights

Victoria Beckham has revealed that David Beckham is “particularly committed” to their Sunday roast tradition, while sharing a surprising dislike her husband holds for a common root vegetable. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl discussed their family dining routines alongside the recent launch of her debut homeware collection on Westwing.

Married since 1999, David and Victoria share four children—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper—though they are estranged from their eldest son, Brooklyn. Speaking about their domestic life, Victoria told The Sunday Times that schedule permitting, the family gathers to eat around 6.30pm. “We’re very traditional, actually, as a family,” she said, adding that mobile phones do not need to be banned at the table because everyone is too busy talking.

Sunday Roasts and Bisto Gravy Preferences

According to Victoria, a Sunday roast is a non-negotiable fixture in their household regardless of the weather or their location in the world. While dishes like Yorkshire puddings, stuffing, and a variety of vegetables are staples, parsnips are strictly off the menu. “No parsnips — it’s one of the only foods my husband does not like and will not eat,” she shared.

In another unexpected admission regarding the traditional meal, Victoria noted that their gravy of choice is not homemade. “It has to be Bisto, extra thick,” she stated.

The culinary insights coincided with the rollout of Victoria’s first home collection, featuring items such as a butter dish retailing at £119 alongside cutlery sets, napkins, and glassware. The launch follows a notable financial milestone for her business. Accounts reported by the Financial Times revealed that Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd achieved an operating profit of £7.3 million in 2025, rebounding from a £1.6 million loss the previous year, with total revenues rising 15% to £129.8 million.

Hosting Duties and Wine Selections

When the couple hosts larger dinner parties, Victoria assumes a distinct role. She acts as a “creative director.” Her responsibilities include curating playlists featuring artists like Ella Fitzgerald, setting up the Cire Trudon, organizing the guest list, and managing the table plan.

Photo: oxfordmail.co.uk

While the menu is a collaborative effort, David takes charge of selecting the wine. Victoria’s brief to her husband is simple: “red, French, burgundy.” Furthermore, she insists that the wine must be served in glassware whose proportions “have got to be correct”—with “correct” defined by the publication as big.

Recent Family Dynamics in Paris

The domestic insights emerge following a period of high-profile family events in Europe. Victoria recently showcased her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week, drawing support in the French capital from David, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Following the presentation, David shared a public tribute praising his wife’s elegance and passion.

At the same time, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, were also in Paris for a date night but did not attend the show or meet with the family, keeping their distance despite being in the same city.