The dying sun could tear the solar system apart sooner than thought

Our solar system could fall apart roughly one billion years after the Sun becomes a white dwarf, cutting its expected lifespan by a billion times. New supercomputer simulations reveal that random mass ejections during the Sun’s death will shake planetary orbits, scattering outer planets like Jupiter and Saturn into interstellar space.

For centuries, astronomers operated under a comforting assumption. Since the days of Isaac Newton, scientists calculated that the mutual gravitational pull of the planets would either keep the solar system stable or unravel it on unfathomably long timescales, which notes a quintillion years. Traditional orbital models treated the Sun’s eventual mass loss as a smooth, continuous drain. Under that gentle trajectory, the outer planets were expected to drift into wider orbits and remain secure for ages.

That reassuring mathematical harmony is now in question. A new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters shatters those calculations by replacing smooth solar decline with violent stellar hiccups as the dying star sheds its outer layers.

Stochastic Kicks From a Dying Star

Led by Konstantin Batygin at the California Institute of Technology alongside colleagues Jim Fuller and Fred Adams, a team of scientists ran high-performance supercomputer N-body simulations to test what happens when stellar mass loss turns chaotic.

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Instead of a steady trickling away of material, the researchers found that the Sun will likely throw off material in bursts that arrive unpredictably in both time and direction. Every ejection acts like a physical shove, imparting a tiny velocity kick to the star that alters its gravitational grip on the surrounding planets.

“The surprise is what happens when smoothness gives way to granularity: break the mass loss into discrete ejection events and the picture changes wholesale,” Konstantin Batygin told ScienceAlert . Konstantin Batygin, California Institute of Technology

Because these ejections occur randomly, their directional shoves do not cancel each other out. Instead, they accumulate like the steps of a random wanderer, building up enough force over time to destabilize the orbits of massive gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn.

Planetary Chaos and Interstellar Rogue Worlds

The simulations show that the outer solar system will likely disassemble within roughly one billion years after the Sun transitions into a white dwarf. In roughly nine out of ten computer models, at least one giant planet is hurled entirely out of the system and into the cold expanse of interstellar space. notes that poor Saturn may even be ejected to become an orphaned rogue planet.

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These castoff worlds would join the galaxy’s sprawling population of free-floating rogue planets. The researchers note that this dynamical outcome neatly aligns with modern microlensing surveys, which suggest the Milky Way contains as many rogue planets as it does stars.

The disruption timeline can strike even earlier than the white dwarf milestone. In 40 per cent of the team’s simulations, planetary scattering and orbital crossing occurred while the Sun was still pumping energy as a red giant.

Reframing the Long-Term Fate of Our Cosmic Neighborhood

The new work directly addresses a tension that has lingered in celestial mechanics for centuries. While Isaac Newton worried that the gravitational interplay between Jupiter and Saturn would eventually wreck the solar system, subsequent mathematicians spent centuries reassuring generations that the system was mathematically secure.

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“Our results return the solar system’s dissolution to astrophysically familiar territory, and relocate its cause: not the slow seep of chaos, nor the chance encounter with a passing star, but the Sun itself, which in dying does not merely enlarge the planetary system it built – it shakes it, and more often than not, spills it.” Our Solar System Could Tear Itself Apart. Here's What Really Happens Study authors, publishing in The Astrophysical Journal Letters

The new Caltech model demonstrates that abrupt and violent mass ejections override gentle separation, rattling the outer planets loose long before outside stellar flybys can exert any influence.

For humanity, the revised timeline carries no practical urgency. Long before the Sun shrinks into a white dwarf or triggers these outer planet instabilities, it will swell into a red giant hot enough to wipe out all life on Earth and potentially swallow our planet whole.