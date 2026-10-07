Astronomers Find Rare “Phoenix Planet” Candidate Born From Dying Star’s Debris

Astronomers analyzing light signatures from the white dwarf system HS 0209+0832 have discovered a rare second-generation planet candidate, a world formed from the debris cast off by its dying host star. The findings, published in Nature Astronomy, offer new insight into how planetary systems can rebuild after stellar destruction.

When stars like our Sun run out of fuel, they expand into red giants and shed their outer layers of gas and dust into space, leaving behind a white dwarf. While this expelled material typically disperses into the cosmos, gravitational forces in the HS 0209+0832 system held onto a portion of the ejected gas. This material formed a disc, creating an environment where a planet could form.

Chemical Signatures of the White Dwarf System HS 0209+0832

The discovery hinges on anomalous metal traces detected in the atmosphere of the white dwarf. Using space telescopes like Hubble, researchers identified heavy elements being pulled into the dead star’s surface—a phenomenon that should not normally occur since those heavy elements shouldn’t normally linger near the surface of a white dwarf.

Photo: NASA

Data from NASA’s TESS satellite provided further evidence. The white dwarf’s atmosphere contains unusually high levels of heavy elements, including zinc, copper, and niobium, at concentrations over 1,000 times greater than those found in our Sun. According to Dr. Nicholas Stone from the Department of Astronomy, University of Wisconsin-Madison, this chemical pattern reflects the s-process, a nuclear reaction that builds heavy elements inside dying stars during their bloated red giant phase. Because ordinary first-generation planets do not carry this exact chemical signature, the data pointed researchers toward a newly formed body born from the star’s ashes.

“Second-generation planets are worlds that form out of the material a star casts off as it dies. They’re incredibly rare, and finding one around a white dwarf was completely unexpected,” said Jamie Williams, a PhD student in the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick and lead author of the study. Williams added, “It’s a bit like finding a planet that has risen from the ashes of the very star it once orbited.”

Phoenix Planet Found A World Born From a Dead Star’s Ashes Nature Astronomy

Validating the Reborn World Against Prior Stellar Models

Spectroscopic observations using the Hubble Space Telescope’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) and the Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer (FUSE) detailed the complex mechanics of accretion in the system. Researchers analyzed numerous ionization states of zinc and other refractory elements to refine model atmospheres, though uncertainties regarding thermohaline mixing and radiative levitation in accreting white dwarfs continue to be studied.

If confirmed, HS 0209+0832 will represent the first white dwarf found to host a second-generation planet. Professor Boris Gansicke of the University of Warwick emphasized how the find affects other fields, stating that the system has effectively birthed a new world using the foundational material of its predecessor.

Photo: The Times of India

Because white dwarfs cool over time, an orbiting second-generation planet could theoretically occupy a stable habitable zone for tens of billions of years.