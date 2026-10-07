NYRA schedules 28 stakes races for Belmont Park 2026-27 winter meet

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has scheduled 28 stakes races with nearly $5.7 million in total purses for the 2026-27 winter meet at Belmont Park. Opening on Thursday, Dec. 10, the meet will utilize the one-mile Tapeta oval as the exclusive racing surface and as a year-round training option for horses stabled on the property.

The meet continues into March, though a definitive end date will be announced later in conjunction with NYRA’s 2027 race dates and prior to the 2027 Wood Memorial. Stakes action begins Dec. 19 with the Say Florida Sandy and the Broadway, both $150,000 events for 3-year-olds and up that have been shortened from seven furlongs to six furlongs.

Changes to Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preps

NYRA has adjusted the distances for several key road-to-the-Derby and Oaks events. On Jan. 16, the listed $175,000 Withers for sophomores will be run at 1 1/16 miles, down from nine furlongs, while the $150,000 Busanda for sophomore fillies will move from one mile to 1 1/16 miles. Both races award 20-10-6-4-2 points toward their respective classics.

Further distance shifts occur on Feb. 20. The Grade 3 Gotham, a 50-25-15-10-5 point event for the Kentucky Derby, will see its distance increased from one mile to nine furlongs and its purse raised from $300,000 to $400,000. The listed $175,000 Busher, which offers 50-25-15-10-5 Kentucky Oaks points, will be extended from one mile to 1 1/16 miles.

Empire Trillium Series Offers $3.2 Million in Purses

The Empire Trillium Series, a 14-race program for horses foaled in Canada or New York, features $3.2 million in total purses. This includes four $200,000 events on Dec. 26—the Tiz the Law, Bar of Gold, Gander, and Saratoga Dew—as well as two $300,000 legs for 3-year-olds on Jan. 23 in the Long Island Derby and Long Island Oaks, and two $200,000 events on Feb. 27 in the Elmont and Queens Village.

Other notable schedule changes include the Grade 2 Red Smith on Dec. 26, which has been moved from turf to Tapeta and shortened from 11 furlongs to 1 3/16 miles. The Grade 2 Suburban, which previously took place during the summer, will be contested on Feb. 20 at nine furlongs for older horses.

Additional Stakes Races Run Through March 14

Jan. 1: The $150,000 Ladies for older fillies and mares (1 1/16 miles).

The $150,000 Ladies for older fillies and mares (1 1/16 miles). Jan. 16: The $175,000 Toboggan and Interborough, both shortened to 5 1/2 furlongs.

The $175,000 Toboggan and Interborough, both shortened to 5 1/2 furlongs. Jan. 23: The $150,000 Alex Robb and Bay Ridge, both increased to 1 1/16 miles, and the $150,000 NYSSS Thunder Rumble and Staten Island (5 1/2 furlongs).

The $150,000 Alex Robb and Bay Ridge, both increased to 1 1/16 miles, and the $150,000 NYSSS Thunder Rumble and Staten Island (5 1/2 furlongs). Feb. 20: The $200,000 Tom Fool (six furlongs), the $175,000 Top Flight (1 1/16 miles), and the $150,000 Correction (six furlongs).

The $200,000 Tom Fool (six furlongs), the $175,000 Top Flight (1 1/16 miles), and the $150,000 Correction (six furlongs). March 13-14: The meet concludes with the $150,000 Ruthless and $150,000 Jimmy Winkfield, both six-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds.

The shift for the NYSSS Thunder Rumble and Staten Island follows their 2026 scheduling on Nov. 22, when they were run at seven furlongs on dirt.