Astronomers identify potential second-generation exoplanet

Astronomers analyzing archival ultraviolet data have identified a potential second-generation exoplanet orbiting the white dwarf star HS 0209+0832, marking the first time a world made from the debris of a dead star has been detected around this type of stellar remnant.

The Discovery in Archival Ultraviolet Data

The candidate world was uncovered by researchers analyzing spectra gathered by the Hubble Space Telescope’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph originally recorded on January 10, 1999, alongside far-ultraviolet observations taken by the Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer on December 11, 2002. According to the study, the team identified 42 Zn III and 40 Zn IV lines in the archival STIS spectrum, establishing photospheric zinc at a logarithmic abundance relative to hydrogen of -6.24 ± 0.21. This marked the first detection of zinc in a white dwarf photosphere.

Additional spectral analysis revealed signatures of carbon, aluminum, silicon, calcium, titanium, nickel, and roughly 100 unidentified lines. Researchers applied updated atomic data models to identify heavy elements such as niobium within the material accreting onto the star. Nicholas Stone, a theoretical astrophysicist at the University of Wisconsin, explained that niobium and other elements heavier than iron are synthesized only during the extreme conditions of a dying star’s final throes, rather than through standard thermonuclear fusion in stellar cores.

Photo: Nature

Contrasting Stellar Death Scenarios

When yellow dwarf stars deplete their nuclear fuel, they expand into Red Giants and typically destroy their inner planetary systems through immense gravitational crushing or thermal evaporation. While the surviving outer bodies are well-documented around white dwarfs—such as the gas giant exoplanet WD 1856 b—finding a newly assembled world born from that ejected material represents an entirely unprecedented category of planetary formation.

The research team compared the chemical composition of the material falling onto HS 0209+0832 against all known rocky white dwarf debris and Solar System meteorites, finding no compositional matches. This divergence points to a unique matter recipe underlying the candidate object. While reborn worlds have previously been spotted around pulsars, discovering one orbiting a white dwarf suggests these secondary formations may occur more frequently than previously theorized.

Photo: CNN

Orbital Signatures and Future Verification

Observations from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite revealed a faint optical brightness signal repeating every 4.4 days. Researchers attribute this periodicity to a Jupiter-sized gas giant orbiting extremely close to the white dwarf. Proximity to the stellar remnant causes the planet’s outer atmosphere to experience intense radiation, boiling away material that forms a debris disk and eventually accretes onto the white dwarf’s surface.

Jamie Williams, a PhD student at the University of Warwick who led the research, stated that if confirmed, the planet would reside in a stable habitable zone as the white dwarf cools. To definitively validate the candidate, the research team has requested observation time with the James Webb Space Telescope alongside scheduled follow-ups using Hubble and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.