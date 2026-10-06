Major Brands Slash Floor Space in David Jones Stores by a Third

Major apparel brands Country Road, Witchery, and Mimco are slashing their brick-and-mortar footprints inside David Jones department stores by more than a third, cutting nearly 100 concession pads from a total of 283 across the national network, according to an Australian Financial Review report.

The planned withdrawal, slated for February 2027, targets nearly 100 concession spaces operated within the department store chain. All three fashion labels fall under the Country Road Group umbrella, which is part of former David Jones owner Woolworths Holdings.

Strategic Shifts Across the Retail Footprint

The reduction marks a contraction in concession-based retail models within department stores across Australia. While representatives for Country Road Group confirmed that adjustments are underway, the strategy involves investing in the locations, channels and formats that best serve customers.

“We intend to make some adjustments to our trading space within selected David Jones stores as we continue to invest in the locations, channels and formats that best serve our customers.”

a Country Road Group spokesperson stated, emphasizing that the parent organization still views the retailer as a valued retail partner. Despite the reduction, brand presence will vary by location.

Brand Entity Parent Organization Action Planned Timeline Country Road, Witchery, Mimco Country Road Group (Woolworths Holdings) Cutting nearly 100 of 283 concession pads Scheduled for February 2027

Macro Pressures Shrinking Department Store Real Estate

The space reductions at David Jones follow a broader contraction within the retail sector. Earlier this year, retail historian Dr Matthew Bailey of Macquarie University pointed to compounding structural headwinds affecting the department store chain, including rising labour costs, e-commerce competition, and shifting consumer demographics.

Younger shoppers increasingly favor online shopping, while traditional customers are heading toward retirement and spending less amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures. Physical retail footprints have experienced direct shrinkage as a result, punctuated by recent closures such as the shuttering of David Jones outlets in the Sydney suburbs of Castle Hill and Tuggerah in January this year.

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