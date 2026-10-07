USA Today partners with Palantir for data as unions demand termination

In August, USA Today Co. CEO Mike Reed announced a corporate partnership with Palantir to consolidate reader data, personalize content, and drive digital revenue across the publisher’s print and online portfolio. The alliance immediately sparked an intense labor backlash from unionized newsrooms citing Palantir’s controversial federal contracts and surveillance ties.

USA Today Uses Palantir Software to Stop Falling Circulation

Operating over 200 local publications alongside its flagship national newspaper, USA Today Co. still pulls in $1.1 billion annually from print operations. Yet the legacy publisher faces the same downward circulation trajectory eroding the print media industry. To counteract falling reader retention, leadership turned to Palantir’s data integration software in June.

Reed explained the strategic pivot during a Palantir conference, noting that building an internal system would have drained years and capital. Instead, the publisher engaged Palantir engineers to organize unstructured data streams into governed, anonymized datasets.

Palantir

Palantir has spent months establishing this unified pipeline. First, the platform aims to extend session durations by serving personalized content to casual visitors. Second, the system attempts to convert anonymous readers into registered subscribers through targeted affiliate links and dynamic recommendations.

Union Rejection and the Crisis of Trust

Newsroom resistance materialized immediately following the August investor call disclosure, initially brought to light by Nieman Lab. Staffers across 31 unionized newsrooms represented by the NewsGuild-CWA filed a joint letter demanding the immediate termination of the contract. The opposition centers on Palantir’s lucrative federal technology agreements, notably its data fusion platforms utilized by the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Investigative reporter Mike Davis of the Asbury Park Press outlined the core objection in media coverage, stating that the partnership introduces severe conflicts for journalists covering immigration and protests while eroding public trust. This friction compounds years of workforce reductions. Following the 2019 merger between Gannett and GateHouse Media, successive layoffs halved the publisher’s headcount by 2024, leaving roughly 7,500 U.S. employees—approximately 15% unionized—as executive compensation rose.

Executive leadership has forcefully pushed back against union objections. Chief Content Officer Kristin Roberts and communications executive Lark-Marie Anton addressed staff concerns directly. Reed maintained that Palantir operates entirely outside internal newsroom infrastructure. “They don’t work in our systems,” Reed told staff. “We feed them highly controlled data. We’re in their shit. They’re not in ours.” Reed additionally characterized union messaging as falsehoods.

The Next Five Years of Digital Transformation

Despite ongoing digital restructuring, print remains a stubborn reality. Whether algorithmic content personalization and Palantir’s data infrastructure can successfully stabilize the publisher’s financial model while repairing fractured newsroom relations remains entirely unproven.