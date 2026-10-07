Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina farewell

«Leo, tant d’années passées à défendre ton pays et une histoire qui restera à jamais gravée dans les mémoires. Tout mon respect pour ce que tu as accompli avec l’Argentine. Je t’embrasse», wrote Cristiano Ronaldo in an unexpected public tribute on Instagram following Lionel Messi’s farewell match with the Albiceleste.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi officially concluded his international career on Tuesday evening. The 39-year-old orchestrated a final, majestic dance in Buenos Aires, leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Benin with a performance featuring one goal and two assists. Following the match, the former Barcelona star shared a photograph on Instagram to immortalize the milestone, prompting an outpouring of global reverence.

A Rivalry Carved into Football History

Among the countless messages left beneath the Argentine’s post, the public acknowledgment from his adversary commanded immediate attention. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been opposed and compared, defining the pinnacle of modern football. Despite the competitive friction, the tone from the Portuguese icon remained unequivocally magnanimous.

Closing the Chapter in Buenos Aires

Messi’s final appearance for his nation brought closure to an international journey defined by both profound heartbreak and triumph, including his 2022 World Cup victory. In his own farewell message on social media, the Argentine reflected on the emotional weight of his departure:

Photo: dhnet.be

Hier c’était mon dernier match et ça me manque déjà de porter le maillot de l’Argentine. Je sais que je prends la bonne décision. C’était un chemin incroyable, rempli de joies et aussi de peines, mais je suis sûr que chaque pas que j’ai fait en valait la peine.

While Messi exits the international stage, Ronaldo faces a different reality with the Portuguese national team. The 41-year-old remains embroiled in a dispute with his national selection following his departure from the squad during the first phase of the Nations League.

Looking Toward December

Despite their differing current standings with their respective federations, both legends continue to capture the sport’s central spotlight. Reports indicate that a unique crossover event awaits supporters later this year, as Cristiano Ronaldo is slated to exceptionally wear the same kit as Messi for a single evening sometime during the month of December.