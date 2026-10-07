Catalan Parliament Approves New Chambers of Commerce Law After Ten Years

Ten years after the enactment of previous regulations, the Catalan Parliament approved the new Chambers of Commerce Law this Wednesday, establishing official chambers as public law corporations with distinct legal personalities. The legislation, advanced by PSC-Units, Junts, ERC, and the PP, updates the regional framework to align with the 2014 state basic law.

Catalan Chambers Secure Dual Funding and Mandatory Adscription Under New Legislation

Public and Private Funding Model: The legislation establishes a dual financing system, combining allocations specified in the Generalitat’s Budgets with private revenue streams.

The legislation establishes a dual financing system, combining allocations specified in the Generalitat’s Budgets with private revenue streams. Mandatory Business Adscription: All companies are now officially and automatically inscribed to the official chambers, streamlining corporate representation across the region.

All companies are now officially and automatically inscribed to the official chambers, streamlining corporate representation across the region. Governance and Suffrage: Governing boards must maintain a minimum two-thirds composition of members elected directly via suffrage, supplemented by representatives from businesses making voluntary financial contributions.

New Text Aligns Catalan Regulation with State Legislation

The newly ratified text modernizes the outdated 2002 Catalan regulation and adapts regional commerce oversight to conform with Spain’s 2014 basic state legislation. Consensus was reached alongside the 13 chambers of commerce operating across Catalunya. The measure explicitly codifies the responsibilities, administrative bodies, and operational guidelines of the Consell General de les Cambres, cementing its status as an advisory and collaborative entity for the Generalitat and associated institutions.

Parliamentary backing for the measure came from four primary groups: PSC-Units, Junts, ERC, and the PP, alongside support from AC. Conversely, the initiative faced opposition from the Comuns and the CUP, while Vox recorded an abstention.

Constitutional Scrutiny Over Voluntary Contributions

Prior to its passage in the plenary, the normalization process underwent rigorous constitutional review. In August, the Consell de Garanties Estatutàries (CGE) evaluated the legislation after the Comuns and the CUP challenged the provisions regarding reserved board seats tied to voluntary corporate donations—frequently referred to during debates as “silver seats.”

The CGE ultimately validated the text, ruling that allocating vocal positions based on voluntary economic contributions complies fully with both the Statute of Autonomy and the Spanish Constitution. However, dissenting parties maintained their opposition through the final vote. Representatives from Comuns and the CUP argued that higher financial contributions fail to demonstrate superior market representation, territorial presence, or the capacity to advocate effectively for the collective interests of the broader business community.

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