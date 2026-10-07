Lionel Messi is officially concluding his 21-year international journey with the Argentina national team following the friendly fixture against Benin in Buenos Aires. At 39 years old, the forward leaves behind a legacy that includes 125 goals and 68 assists across a record number of appearances for his country.

The Monumental Farewell in Buenos Aires

The final chapter for Messi takes place at the Estadio Monumental River Plate. This venue provides Argentine supporters a final opportunity to salute the player who defined a generation of South American football. The 2026 World Cup hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico served as Messi’s grand finale on the global stage, where he netted 8 goals to finish with 21 career World Cup goals across 34 matches.

But the tournament ended in heartbreak as Argentina fell to Spain, denying Messi a historic repeat of World Cup titles. Despite that final defeat, the tape of his career shows a player who fundamentally transformed his national team’s trajectory. After years of agonizing near-misses—including a runner-up finish at the 2014 World Cup and three Copa América final losses—Messi spearheaded a historic resurgence.

Tournament / Milestone Statistic / Achievement Total International Appearances Record holder for Argentina International Goals & Assists 125 goals, 68 assists World Cup Statistics 34 matches, 21 goals (8 in 2026) Major International Trophies 1x World Cup (2022), 2x Copa América, 1x Olympic Gold

Contrasting Departures: Messi Versus Ronaldo

The manner of Messi’s exit stands in sharp contrast to the ongoing international career of Cristiano Ronaldo. While Messi chose the exact timing of his departure on his own terms after securing the 2022 Qatar World Cup and two Copa América titles, Ronaldo continues to feature for Portugal at 41 years of age.

Recent friction involving Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus, coupled with being left out of the lineup during fixtures like Portugal’s match against Norway—where Gonçalo Ramos stepped up to score a decisive goal—has created persistent uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s international future. While both players faced immense pressure and past criticism, Messi chose to step away while his legacy remains entirely intact at the summit of the game.

The Evolution of the Albiceleste Tactical Setup

Lionel Scaloni constructed a team prepared to support Messi during their championship runs. With Messi stepping down after two decades of service, the tactical burden shifts. The emergence of new attacking options means the coaching staff must recalibrate.

As the Estadio Monumental prepares for the emotional scenes of tears, pride, and gratitude, the defining image remains secure. Messi walks away from international football having conquered every major mountain, leaving a blueprint for future generations of Argentine footballers.

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