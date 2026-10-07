As Lionel Messi prepares for his farewell international appearance for Argentina against Benin in Buenos Aires, an uncomfortable debate surrounds the funding of his childhood growth hormone treatments by FC Barcelona, raising ongoing questions about medical intervention and elite sporting legacy.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Long-term commercial assets, including his lifetime Adidas partnership and equity in ventures like El Club de la Milanesa, remain unaffected by historical medical debates.

The Medical Reality and Barcelona’s Investment

There is no dispute regarding the authenticity of Messi’s medical diagnosis during his youth in Rosario. The young forward suffered from Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), a condition affecting approximately one in 10,000 children globally. Without intervention, GHD carries severe long-term medical consequences, including reduced wellbeing, anxiety, decreased energy levels, serious heart issues, and a higher risk of bone fractures or osteoporosis.

Such specialized treatment was entirely beyond the financial reach of Messi’s family in Argentina. When FC Barcelona stepped in to cover the costs, it provided an understandable and genuine relief for the household. Yet, elite European football superpowers do not routinely finance medical treatments for anonymous children suffering from the same condition.

Barcelona’s financial backing served a dual purpose, securing a prospect who would go on to win La Liga 10 times and lift the Champions League trophy four times. Without that intervention, the trajectory of his career—and his physical stature—might have taken an entirely different path through the lower tiers of professional football, such as Spain’s La Liga 2 or even the A-League.

From Administrative Confusion to Monumental Glory

The journey to international icon status was fraught with administrative hurdles and early skepticism. Argentina’s football authorities initially scrambled to identify the teenage prodigy developing abroad, famously sending a fax to Barcelona inquiring about a player named “Mecci” with a double “c” because officials suspected Italian heritage.

Photo: BBC

Argentine youth coach Hugo Tocalli recalled delegates warning opponents that they lost matches simply because Argentina possessed a genius at Barcelona.

Following his brief retirement after the 2016 Copa America final defeat by Chile—where he stated, This is tough and a difficult time, —and an immediately difficult period that included a troubled 2018 World Cup campaign, the turning point arrived under manager Lionel Scaloni. Despite Diego Maradona slamming Scaloni’s appointment by asking, How can we give the Argentina team to him? Are we all crazy? after noting, He’s a great guy, but he can’t even direct traffic, Scaloni became the Argentina coach Messi played for the most over seven years, accumulating 79 caps and guiding the squad to Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup victory. Messi recorded a tournament record of 33 World Cup goal involvements, with 22 of those coming during the 2022 and 2026 campaigns.

Milestone / Category Statistic / Detail International Caps (Argentina) 208 caps International Goals (Argentina) 125 goals World Cup Goal Involvements 33 involvements (record) Trophies with FC Barcelona 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions Leagues

Global Business Portfolio and the Final Farewell

Away from the tactical whiteboard and international pitches, Messi has constructed an extensive commercial and real estate portfolio. Forbes estimated his net worth at approximately $1.1 billion, supported by earnings of around $140 million over the previous year split between football and business.

Photo: The Guardian

His business footprint includes a lifetime agreement with Adidas signed in 2017, the MiM Hotels chain comprising six boutique properties from Ibiza to Andorra managed by Melia under a rental agreement since 1 November 2025, real estate developments in Rosario such as Carrasco M handled through Ángel Di María’s property agency, and partnerships with the restaurant chain El Club de la Milanesa and drinkware giant Stanley.

As the final whistle approaches in Buenos Aires, the dual narrative of unmatched on-pitch brilliance and the foundational medical investments made by Catalonia’s most famous club remains central to the history of the modern game. Reflecting on his commercial pursuits, Messi stated at the America Business Forum in Miami, Business is something that interests me. I would like to keep learning because I know nothing and I am just starting out.