Shona Platt leaves home after David refuses to evict Lily

Shona Platt packs her bags and leaves the Platt house after David refuses to evict his daughter Lily in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street airing Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The Platt House Turning Point

Shona Platt abandons the Platt household and relocates to the Chariot Square Hotel after drawing a strict line over Lily staying at No. 8.

Jodie Ramsey seizes the opportunity for uninterrupted time alone with David Platt while hiding her role as the true mastermind behind the chaos.

Bethany Platt discovers Jodie playing a manipulative audio recording of baby Harper crying but is forced into silence by Jodie’s counter-blackmail.

Shona Birthday Party Chaos and the Audio Recording Trap

Wednesday’s episode, available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube ahead of its 8:30pm broadcast on ITV1, centres on the fallout from Shona’s birthday party. Digital Spy reported that Jodie becomes deeply unsettled when her sister mentions hearing baby Harper crying as a suspected recording rather than a real infant. To cover her tracks, Jodie arranges for that exact audio file to play from Lily’s phone during the celebration at the Bistro.

Shona declares to David that she refuses to continue living under the same roof if Lily remains. When David stands his ground and refuses to kick his daughter out, Shona follows through on her ultimatum by packing her bags. Radio Times noted that Shona had previously confided in her niece Bethany about fearing for her own mental health due to the phantom crying.

Doug Confronts Jodie Before Being Taken Away

The turmoil on the cobbles runs deeper as Jodie’s father, Doug, attempts to expose her manipulative behavior. Radio Times revealed that Doug retrieved his trinket box from his camper van after discovering his toaster and biscuit tin missing, leading him straight to No. 8 to confront David and Shona. Doug claimed that Jodie was attempting to take over her sister’s life and stunned the room by alleging that David had been having an affair with Jodie.

David and Shona firmly denied the affair allegation. However, Jodie quickly turned the situation around by contacting Doug’s doctor to accuse him of posing a danger to the household. A mental health assessment team promptly arrived to remove Doug from the street.

Bethany Discovers the Truth and Faces Blackmail

Following Doug’s removal, Bethany enters the Platt residence and catches Jodie red-handed manipulating the speaker system playing the baby crying audio. Radio Times detailed that just as Bethany reaches for her phone to alert Shona, Jodie plays a compromising recorded conversation between Bethany and Kit Green regarding the night they slept together. Trapped by the audio evidence, Bethany finds herself silenced.

Photo: Radio Times

Meanwhile, Christina’s erratic behavior reaches a new peak. George and Todd panic when Christina goes missing from the undertakers while carrying Rachel’s ashes. George tracks her down to the Precinct swings, where she sits clutching the urn.

Character Current Action Immediate Consequence Shona Platt Leaves No. 8 after David refuses to evict Lily Checks into the Chariot Square Hotel Jodie Ramsey Frames Lily and silences Bethany with blackmail Enjoys alone time with David at the Platt house Christina Goes AWOL from the undertakers with Rachel’s ashes Found clutching the urn at the Precinct swings by George Sam Offered a job at Speed Daal by Leanne Secretly steals Idris’s credit card instead

Leanne Misplaces Trust as Summer Clashes With Loved Ones

Away from the Platt household drama, Leanne attempts to rebuild bridges by offering Sam a job at Speed Daal to demonstrate her trust in him. However, Sam harbors alternative financial plans and secretly steals Idris’s credit card. Elsewhere, Summer faces mounting frustration as Marco is denied bail following his recent arrest. Alya, Asha, and Todd all urge Summer to cut ties with Marco, but she rejects their advice and reacts with deep offense.