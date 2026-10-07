$11,941 Fine Issued to 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw for Sean Payton Taunt

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been fined $11,941 by the NFL for taunting the Denver Broncos bench during a Week 4 contest, as reported by KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The standard first-offense fine stems from an on-field shouting match directed at Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The Confrontation in Week 4

The incident occurred during the Week 4 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. Following a play, Greenlaw yelled at Sean Payton to “get the f*** off my field,” according to details reported by KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson on X. The league enforced a full fine of $11,941 for a first-time taunting violation. Greenlaw retains the right to appeal the decision, though video review provides clear evidence of the confrontation and his disciplinary record includes prior infractions. A subsequent violation could result in a fine reaching $17,911.

History Between Greenlaw and the Broncos

The friction between Greenlaw and the Broncos organization extends back to his brief stint in Denver. The Broncos signed Greenlaw to a three-year, $31.5 million contract during the 2025 offseason. His lone campaign in Denver was disrupted by injuries and a one-game suspension resulting from abusive language directed at an official. The Broncos subsequently released Greenlaw in March, absorbing a dead cap hit to sever ties. Greenlaw later accused Payton of lacking the transparency to inform him directly of his departure.

Team Responses and Current Status

Following the game, Payton downplayed the verbal altercation when addressing reporters. “Listen, when I say this–and I said this to Kyle [Shanahan] afterwards–I think the world of him. Really, I love everything about him,” Payton stated. “And so, he plays with that emotion. And so, all good.” Greenlaw, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal to return to San Francisco in the spring, avoided further discipline for a postgame interaction with Payton.

Denver enters a critical stretch holding a 2-2 record. Aside from the fallout with Greenlaw, the team must navigate a growing injury report, most notably the absence of 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II due to an ankle injury. With offensive adjustments under scrutiny, the Broncos aim to stabilize their roster execution moving forward.

Player / Coach Team Details / Action Dre Greenlaw San Francisco 49ers Fined $11,941 for Week 4 taunting infraction Sean Payton Denver Broncos Head coach involved in verbal exchange Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos Cornerback sidelined with an ankle injury

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.