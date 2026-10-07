Paramount-WBD Merger: Skydance Film Heads Outline Strategy in Day 1 Memo

Following the official completion of the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger on Tuesday, Skydance Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein issued a Day 1 memo to studio employees. The leadership outlined plans to maintain independent operations for both major film studios, keeping their respective brands and logos intact.

Skydance Leaders Outline Studio Independence

Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures will continue building and releasing separate slates of films under their own brands and logos.

Specialty and distinct labels including DC Studios, New Line Cinema, Paramount Primal, Republic Pictures, and Warner Bros. Clockwork will also operate independently.

Leadership acknowledged that a combination of this size comes without change.

Independent Operations for Paramount and Warner Bros. Film Units

The newly combined studio structure preserves the distinct corporate identity of both Hollywood institutions. In their memo distributed to staff, Goldberg and Greenstein stated that the organization of their film divisions centers squarely on the movies themselves. The co-chairs emphasized their view as stewards of two of the most storied studios in Hollywood history, noting that Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures will release films separately under their brands.

Every theatrical release from either studio will continue carrying its respective corporate logo. These cornerstone labels remain designated as the primary homes for our largest commercial and filmmaker-driven projects. Alongside the main studios, specific labels maintain their independent mandates. DC Studios, New Line Cinema, and Paramount Primal continue as distinct entities, while animation and specialty units like Republic Pictures and Warner Bros. Clockwork operate separately as well.

Leadership Transitions Accompany the Merger

The release of the film division memo followed a broader executive communication sent earlier Tuesday morning by Skydance Chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz. That initial update acknowledged that layoffs will be part of the process of integrating the two companies. Ellison and Kreiz stated an institutional commitment to handling the transition process thoughtfully and respectfully.

Leadership shuffles also accompanied the merger’s official close. It was announced that Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group heads Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca would not be joining the new company. Goldberg and Greenstein previously co-chaired Paramount Pictures.

Studio Leadership and Brand Architecture

Studio Label / Unit Operational Status Leadership / Oversight Paramount Pictures Operating independently under original brand and logo Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein Warner Bros. Pictures Operating independently under original brand and logo Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein DC Studios Maintaining distinct label and specific mandate James Gunn and Peter Safran New Line Cinema Maintaining distinct label and specific mandate Richard Brener

Future Priorities and Integration Timeline

Beyond maintaining legacy brands, leadership faces immediate operational hurdles. Alongside working on getting the Paramount motion picture unit into financially reasonable shape, executives must get under the hood of Warner Bros. The leadership team noted in their message that a combination of this size comes without change, inviting staff questions as months of listening and learning begin.

Photo: variety.com

The memo concluded with a focus on supporting creative talent and upholding theatrical traditions. Goldberg and Greenstein stressed a collective purpose centered on backing filmmaker vision with marketing and distribution support. As the transition unfolds across the coming months, management teams plan to share regular updates with studio personnel to shape the operational roadmap ahead.