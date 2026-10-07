Folk Rock Duo Sunshine Performs Live at La Chapelle

Acoustic folk-rock duo Sunshine—featuring vocalist Laurence and guitarist Nicolas—takes the stage this Friday, October 9, 2026, at La Chapelle, following a series of neighborhood concerts organized by the local rural foyer and its volunteers.

The Bottom Line

Sunshine performs at La Chapelle on Friday, October 9, 2026, with an acoustic set spanning covers by John Lennon, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, and Francis Cabrel.

The performance follows a late-August acoustic concert by the trio Jazz’up, which celebrated the birthday of double bassist Mélanie.

Concertgoers can purchase drinks and play games provided by local volunteers at the venue’s welcome area.

Folk-Rock Accents and Acoustic Covers at La Chapelle

The local rural foyer and its volunteers are organizing Friday’s live music event in Belberaud, offering attendees access to a bar, table service for drinks, and complimentary games at the entrance. Organizers advise guests to dress warmly to handle the weather conditions, noting that the music aims to warm up audiences drawn to dancing.

Sunshine formed a year ago, bringing together Laurence—who sings in a jazz trio—and Nicolas, who plays guitar in a rock band. According to coverage by ladepeche.fr, the musical chemistry between Laurence’s vocals and Nicolas’s guitar was immediate.

The upcoming setlist features renditions of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” the Rolling Stones’ “As Tears Go By,” Neil Young’s “The needle and the damage done,” Francis Cabrel’s “Hell Nep Avenue,” alongside lesser-known acoustic selections.

Preceding Performances and Community Roots

Friday’s performance succeeds an acoustic concert held in late August by the trio Jazz’up. That group featured French-Spanish vocalist Karine, Bolivian guitarist Rodolfo, and double bassist and organizer Mélanie, delivering a blend of latin and swing styles.

During that August gathering, the audience encouraged and celebrated the birthday of Mélanie on stage. The transition to Sunshine’s folk-rock setup highlights a continuing series of acoustic performances hosted in the local community space.

Date Act Musical Style Featured Repertoire Late August 2026 Jazz’up Latin and Swing (Acoustic) Original trio arrangements Friday, October 9, 2026 Sunshine Folk Rock (Acoustic Duo) John Lennon, Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Francis Cabrel

Those seeking further information regarding Friday’s event at La Chapelle can contact organizers directly via email at [email protected].