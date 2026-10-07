Lonavala Lawyer Abhay Marathe Death Not an Accident, Grandfather Arrested for Murder Over Property Dispute

Abhay Manik Marathe, a lawyer and son of former Lonavala municipal councilor Manik Marathe, was shot and killed at Hotel Motiram in the Bhushi area on October 5, 2026. Initially framed as an accidental discharge during weapon cleaning, a post-mortem examination and crime scene evidence led police to charge five family members with murder and evidence tampering.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Attorney Abhay Manik Marathe died from a gunshot wound to the chest following a dispute at Hotel Motiram on October 5, 2026.

Attorney Abhay Manik Marathe died from a gunshot wound to the chest following a dispute at Hotel Motiram on October 5, 2026. The Charges: Five family members, including his grandfather Motiram Rawji Marathe, were arrested and remanded to seven days of police custody until October 12, 2026.

Five family members, including his grandfather Motiram Rawji Marathe, were arrested and remanded to seven days of police custody until October 12, 2026. The Cover-Up: Investigators found that CCTV cameras, DVR systems, and physical evidence were displaced to falsely present the shooting as an accidental rifle cleaning incident.

Disputed Accounts and Crime Scene Evidence

The initial narrative provided to authorities claimed that Abhay Marathe died when a licensed 12-bore rifle accidentally discharged while being cleaned. However, local crime branch and Lonavala city police officers found critical discrepancies at the scene. Blood splatter on the walls, bloodstains on the floor, and the physical placement of evidence contradicted the accidental discharge theory.

According to the police investigation, the early account was an intentional cover-up. Investigators stated that items at the scene were moved, the rifle was relocated, and hotel management and staff were allegedly pressured to remain silent about the events of October 5.

Land Disputes and Family Conficts

Police reports indicate that the fatal confrontation stemmed from disagreements over property and land transactions. Abhay Marathe and his grandfather, Motiram Rawji Marathe, held opposing views regarding the sale of family assets. While Motiram Marathe favored selling portions of the property, Abhay Marathe opposed the transactions.

The financial and property disagreements created tension within the family prior to the fatal October morning. The exact duration of these disputes and the total valuation of the properties involved remain under review by local authorities as the investigation continues.

Arrests and Court Remand Proceedings

Following the shift in the investigation from an accidental shooting to a homicide inquiry, local law enforcement formally registered cases against five individuals. The suspects include Motiram Rawji Marathe, Hiraman Motiram Marathe, Manoj Hiraman Marathe, Kavita Hiraman Marathe, and Rajshri Dashrath Pawar.

Motiram Marathe faces allegations of shooting Abhay Marathe, while the remaining four suspects are accused of destroying evidence and concealing the crime. All five defendants were presented before the Vadgaon court, which ordered them into police custody for seven days, running through October 12, 2026. The active inquiry is being led by Police Inspector Shankar Patil of the Vadgaon police station.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.