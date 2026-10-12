Teen killed, 24 injured by unexploded Hezbollah munition on hike near Lebanon border

A teenager was killed and others were wounded on Monday when an unexploded Hezbollah munition detonated during a school hike in northern Israel. The blast occurred on the Ramim Ridge near the Lebanon border, triggering a large-scale emergency response and drawing urgent security reviews from political leaders.

The deadly incident took place during the first day of an annual excursion by eighth- and ninth-grade students and staff from the ORT Ma’alot religious high school. The group was hiking along a scenic route in the Naftali Mountains Forest between Kibbutz Manara and Kibbutz Yiftah when the explosion tore through the group at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Emergency responders arrived to a chaotic scene along the access path. We found several casualties with varying degrees of injury, rescue personnel reported from the site. Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah dispatched numerous ambulances, mobile intensive care units, and military helicopters to evacuate the wounded teenagers and adults.

Hospital Admissions and Treatment Across Northern Medical Centers

The injured students and teachers were dispersed among three northern medical facilities for trauma care. Ziv Medical Center in Safed received 14 wounded individuals, treating one in serious condition, three with moderate injuries, and 10 with light wounds. Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya admitted another seriously injured teenager alongside five moderately hurt victims. Meanwhile, Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa received three teenagers and one adult into its trauma unit.

Parents described harrowing moments as news of the blast reached families.

MDA emergency medical technician David Radko, arriving on a motorcycle, recalled that casualties were scattered along the route while peers attempted to help their injured friends. Paramedic Orly Ben Simon noted the shouting and confusion as rescue teams found a 14-year-old unconscious and critically wounded, immediately beginning prolonged and intensive resuscitation efforts. Tamir Duadi, a member of Kibbutz Manara’s civilian emergency response squad, was among the first individuals to reach the wounded at the scene near Mitzpe Pe’er in the Upper Galilee.

Military Investigation Focuses on Unexploded Munitions and Trail Access

Investigators from the military and police are working to determine the exact sequence of events that triggered the blast. Preliminary police findings suggested that a student had picked up the ordnance and placed it in a backpack before it detonated. The military’s initial review indicated the device was a leftover submunition from a Hezbollah rocket fired during previous cross-border fighting. Israel Police Northern District Commander Deputy Commissioner Meir Eliyahu stated that the ordnance exploded in the hands of one of the students, while Police Commissioner Danny Levy noted that investigators were almost certain cluster munitions were involved despite the precise circumstances remaining under review.

Photo: Al Jazeera

To inspect the location and look for any additional unexploded ordnance, the Israeli military dispatched specialists from the elite Yahalom Combat Engineering unit. Questions have also emerged regarding the authorization of the excursion route. Near the explosion site stands a Jewish National Fund warning sign stating that entry into forests and recreation areas is prohibited. Online notices from the organization indicated that the Naftali Mountains Forest trail had been closed since May 2025 due to war damage restoration.

Political Reactions and Planned Restrictions on Northern Hikes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on the disaster and held ongoing situational assessments with his military secretary, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, and Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin. Defense Minister Israel Katz extended condolences on X, writing that IDF forces were assisting rescue efforts while the circumstances underwent full review. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also shared statements regarding the tragic loss of the teenage student on an annual school trip.

Photo: Haaretz

Photo: The Jerusalem Post

Political leaders across the political spectrum expressed grief and offered wishes for recovery. Gadi Eisenkot prayed alongside Israelis for the swift recovery of the wounded, while Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, stated that three years of periodic fighting with Hezbollah had left the northern border area with dangers that cannot be ignored, calling for a thorough inspection and clearing of hiking areas. Education Minister Yoav Kisch urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information while details are clarified. Following the catastrophe, Channel 12 broadcasted that Kisch was anticipated to prohibit all school excursions by Israel’s northern border until further notice, aligning with police statements about the necessity of reassessing field trip safety in that perilous border zone.