Kramatorsk Population Drops to 19,000 Amid Combat and Deadly Strike

Kramatorsk is experiencing a severe population decline down to no more than 19,000 residents amid intensifying front-line combat, a deadly October 8, 2026 missile strike that killed 30 people, and relentless drone activity, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

The morning of October 8 brought a devastating reminder of the front line’s encroachment into daily routines. An aerial bomb struck a residential district in Kramatorsk, hitting two scheduled passenger buses. The explosion killed 30 people and wounded 20 others. For 24 hours afterward, municipal workers labored to clear debris, personal belongings, and human remains from the paved thoroughfare while overhead FPV drones buzzed continuously and nearby gunfire echoed through the empty streets.

Anti-drone nets stretched across the roadway hang torn in several places, offering little psychological comfort to residents remaining in the area. Whenever a drone’s distinctive whine draws too close, municipal crews drop their shovels and scramble for cover beside bullet-pocked apartment facades, only to resume their grueling cleanup minutes later. In the 14-story residential building where local resident Oleksiy lives, just two apartments remain occupied.

Oleksiy spent the aftermath searching for his mother, Nadezhda Grebenyuk, whose 76th birthday would have fallen on November 17. She had been riding one of the targeted buses to her job at the regional “Union of People with Disabilities” when the strike hit. After calling her phone to no avail, checking her workplace, and scouring local hospitals, he learned from morgue photographs that she had been killed. Just a day prior, she had called him to say she was frightened and had signed up for a Saturday evacuation.

“She just got on a bus—and mom is no more,” Oleksiy said.

The Shrinking Population and Shifting Front Lines

Kramatorsk and its surrounding municipal community were officially designated as an active combat zone in late August 2026. Since that reclassification, daily departures have thinned the city’s population dramatically. While the city operated as a deep rear-area hub last year with over 80,000 residents, municipal figures indicate that the remaining population now sits at 19,000 or fewer.

Twin Brothers and the Echoes of Kostyantynivka

For twin brothers Oleksandr and Viktor, the descent of Kramatorsk into active combat mirrors past losses. The brothers live alongside their 19-year-old granddaughter, who was asleep in the apartment when the October 8 strike occurred while the two men were out at the market.

“When we saw it burning, we prayed it wasn’t our building,” Oleksandr recalled. Upon arriving at the scene, they encountered burning vehicles and severe casualties.

The brothers possess bitter familiarity with such destruction, having previously lived in Kostyantynivka. Oleksandr worked in a local supermarket when it was struck by a Russian rocket in the summer of 2024, an attack that claimed 14 lives. Oleksandr evacuated his granddaughter in the spring of 2025, and Viktor followed in the autumn.

“We tell the residents of Kramatorsk: leave, leave, because this is the beginning of what happened in Kostyantynivka,” Oleksandr warned. The only operational difference, he added, is the omnipresence of FPV drones.

Evacuating the Combat Zone Under Drone Surveillance

Navigating the city streets has become a high-risk endeavor as drones target virtually all vehicular movement.

Anton Pron, a police officer with the “White Angel” evacuation unit originally from Donetsk who has relocated four times during the conflict, guides visitors through the silent center.

Operating out of armored vehicles bearing icons gifted by evacuators from Pokrovsk, the White Angel unit continues its mission despite constant threats. On the day following the strike, team leader Hennadiy Yudin and his colleagues answered a call from a man requesting help for his elderly parents in the village of Bilenke near Kramatorsk. Upon arrival, the team found the target house already destroyed, leaving the man’s mother trapped beneath the rubble.

Metric / Indicator Previous Period (2025) Current Status (October 2026) Kramatorsk Resident Population Over 80,000 No more than 19,000 Official Combat Status Deep rear area Active combat zone (as of late August) Recent Major Casualty Event N/A October 8 strike: 30 dead, 20 wounded

Despite the danger, the evacuation teams persist.

“We stay in the city until the very last moment and convince people that evacuation is necessary,” Yudin stated. “We must leave and build a new life, because we will definitely return to our cities. Someone will have to rebuild them. And life is the most important thing.”