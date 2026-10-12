Karol G, Judeline & Rusowsky’s “BbY WOW” Secures Fifth Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Karol G, Judeline, and rusowsky’s collaborative single “BbY WOW” has rebounded to secure a fifth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for the tracking period of Oct. 2–8, according to Luminate data reported by Billboard.

The Bottom Line

“BbY WOW” climbed 3-1 on the Global 200 with 46.2 million streams and 1,000 sold, while rising 2-1 on the Global Excl.

Drake and Don Toliver entered the Global 200 top 10 at No. 8 with their collaboration “Solar Eclipse,” bringing Drake his 46th top 10 hit.

Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” descended to No. 2 on both global tallies in its second charting week.

Streaming Performance and Global Chart Movements

During the tracking frame of October 2 through October 8, “BbY WOW” generated 46.2 million streams globally—marking a 6% decrease from the previous week—alongside 1,000 digital sales, which reflected a 14% increase. Billboard reported that these figures propelled the track 3-1 on the Billboard Global 200. Concurrently, the single climbed 2-1 on the Billboard Global Excl.

The lyrics of the track, documented by platforms such as Genius and Lyrics.lol, center on themes of longing and complicated heartbreak, featuring bilingual verses from Karol G, rusowsky, and Judeline with refrains like, “Suena tu canción y tú no estás aquí a mi la’o / Yo sé que no debo, aunque te pienso demasia’o.” This thematic resonance has maintained listener retention across multiple international territories tracked by Luminate.

Top 10 Shifts and Contenders

The return of “BbY WOW” to the summit displaced Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero,” which dropped to No. 2 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. Other movements in the upper tier included ADÉLA’s “Nicole Kidman,” which rose 6-3 on the Global 200 and 4-3 on the Global Excl. Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” also shifted upward to No. 4, while Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” slipped to No. 4 on the exclusion chart.

Notable among the new entries was the collaboration between Drake and Don Toliver. Their track “Solar Eclipse” debuted at No. 8 on the Global 200, backed by 24.9 million streams worldwide. This placement marks Drake’s 46th career top 10 hit since the inception of the global charts in September 2020, positioning him with the most top 10 appearances among male acts and second overall behind Swift’s 47. Don Toliver secured his second career appearance in the global top 10.

Track Title Artists Global 200 Peak / Position Global Streams / Activity BbY WOW Karol G, Judeline, rusowsky No. 1 (Rebound) 46.2 million streams Patient Zero Taylor Swift No. 2 Data trailing from No. 1 debut Solar Eclipse Drake, Don Toliver No. 8 (Debut) 24.9 million streams

Data Compilation and Chart Publication

U.S. rankings compile streaming and sales activity across more than 200 territories. Luminate administers the data collection, utilizing a weighted formula that aggregates official audio and video streams across subscription and ad-supported tiers, alongside digital download sales from worldwide retailers. Direct-to-consumer digital purchases are excluded from the final calculations.

Photo: genius.com

Luminate executes an authentication review of all submitted metrics prior to publication, removing any data flagged as suspicious or unverifiable based on established criteria. The charts dated October 17, 2026, are scheduled to update publicly on Billboard’s digital platforms.