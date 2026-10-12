Inside the NFL’s Global Halftime Show Expansion Strategy

As the NFL kicks off its expanded 2026 international schedule, the league has locked in a major global music strategy that places seven distinct halftime headliners across four continents, scaling up a live performance program that senior director Tim Tubito calls a deliberate evolution of sports entertainment.

The Bottom Line

The NFL is hosting seven major international halftime shows across seven cities and four continents for the 2026-2027 season, up from six shows in five cities last year.

The international music strategy targets casual and non-football fans abroad, leveraging artists’ local market resonance to drive global broadcast engagement.

Logistical hurdles include adapting concerts for stadiums not originally built for football, managing strict time windows, and protecting field integrity.

Expanding Global Halftime Shows Across Four Continents

When the Jonas Brothers took the halftime stage in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 10 for the season’s opening game, they initiated the NFL’s largest international music slate to date. Billboard reported that Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of global game presentation and entertainment, viewed last year’s international concert series as a preliminary test run. Because those performances received strong public receptions, the league expanded its footprint for the current season.

Following the Melbourne kickoff, the international series continued with Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin performing in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 27, and Ayra Starr headlining the Philadelphia Eagles versus Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in London. The newly finalized lineup also features Burna Boy in Paris on Oct. 25, Manuel Turizo in Madrid on Nov. 8, Cage the Elephant in Munich on Nov. 15, and The Warning closing out the current international slate in Mexico City on Nov. 22.

City Performer Date Melbourne Jonas Brothers Sept. 10 Rio de Janeiro Pedro Sampaio & Ricky Martin Sept. 27 London Ayra Starr Oct. 11 Paris Burna Boy Oct. 25 Madrid Manuel Turizo Nov. 8 Munich Cage the Elephant Nov. 15 Mexico City The Warning Nov. 22

Reaching Casual Fans Through Localized Music Strategy

The operational rationale behind placing major acts in international stadiums extends beyond in-game entertainment. Tubito explained that the music serves as an onboarding tool for casual or international viewers who may not follow American football closely. By partnering with globally recognized artists who possess strong local resonance, the league captures audience segments through morning news appearances, artist-driven social media promotion, and music publications.

Choosing performers involves assessing how well an act translates to a live stadium crowd and how they connect with both local and global broadcast audiences. The league relies heavily on local office intelligence and research to determine genre viability per market. While country music performs surprisingly well across Europe and Australia, the league has concurrently leaned into Latin music following its explosive international growth.

Logistical Complexities in Non-Football Venues

Producing stadium-scale entertainment outside domestic venues introduces unique operational hurdles. Managing audience expectations remains a primary concern, as international fans often compare international halftime routines directly to the scale of the annual Super Bowl Halftime Show, despite tighter time constraints and differing venue layouts.

Furthermore, hosting live concert productions inside stadiums built primarily for soccer or other sports requires careful coordination. Facilities like Real Madrid’s home venue utilize retractable seating systems to house staging infrastructure, an option unavailable during standard NFL events where fans occupy those seats. Consequently, production teams must engineer methods to store and maneuver staging equipment around the field perimeter without obstructing sightlines or compromising the playing surface.

Future Aspirations for NFL Live Music Programming

Looking ahead, Tubito maintains ambitious aspirations for future productions, expressing a desire to execute multi-artist cross-generational tributes reminiscent of classic music television specials. For now, the focus remains on executing the seven-city international slate while refining the intersection of live performance and professional football on a global scale.