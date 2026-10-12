Violinists Daniils Bulajevs and Friends Perform Spring Concert

Daniils Bulajevs performs in a chamber concert featuring soloist violinist Andrejs Jegorovs, pianist Agnese Egliņa, and percussionist Andrejs Puškarevs, with conductor Signe Lagzdiņa and producer Anna Veismane. The performance showcases new works and spring-themed compositions, available for streaming on the LSM player Re:Play.

Daniils Bulajevs Concert Highlights

The concert program features contemporary works including Georgs Pelēčis’ “Musical Flowers” and Indra Riše’s “Spring, Spring…”.

Collaborating artists include violinist Andrejs Jegorovs, pianist Agnese Egliņa, and percussionist Andrejs Puškarevs under conductor Signe Lagzdiņa.

Audiences who miss the live broadcast can stream the performance on the LSM player Re:Play platform.

Musical Collaborations and Contemporary Premieres

Daniils Bulajevs takes center stage alongside several prominent musical colleagues for this performance. The lineup includes soloist violinist Andrejs Jegorovs, pianist Agnese Egliņa, and percussionist Andrejs Puškarevs. The ensemble performs under the baton of conductor Signe Lagzdiņa, with production handled by Anna Veismane. During his current residency year, Bulajevs has maintained a demanding schedule, recording extensive works for the Latvian Radio archives and performing with the piano quartet “Quadra” at the International Composers’ Forum ROSTRUM.

The program centers heavily on seasonal motifs and contemporary classical compositions. Georgs Pelēčis contributes a new work titled “Musical Flowers” written specifically for violin, vibraphone, and string orchestra. The setlist also incorporates Indra Riše’s composition “Spring, Spring…”, paired alongside Pēteris Plakidis’ “Concert-Balade”. Traditional themes of spring and floral imagery weave through the entire event via classical miniatures, featuring Edvard Grieg’s “The Last Spring” and Giacomo Puccini’s “Chrysanthemums”.

Early Roots and the Davinspiro Camerata

Bulajevs first stepped onto the stage with a chamber orchestra at the age of five, quickly establishing a reputation as a child prodigy. Over the following years, he performed as a soloist alongside major European and international ensembles. His career included appearances with the Gidons Kremers-led chamber orchestra Kremerata Baltica, the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra Sinfonietta Rīga, and the Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra, taking his performances across Europe, Asia, and South America.

As one of the most prominent Latvian violinists of the new generation, Bulajevs expanded his artistic footprint four years ago by founding his own chamber orchestra, the Davinspiro Camerata. The ensemble maintains an active schedule performing both within Latvia and internationally. Fans and classical enthusiasts unable to attend the live performance can access the broadcast via the LSM player Re:Play streaming service.

Performer / Role Artist Name Violin Soloist & Founder Daniils Bulajevs Violin Soloist Andrejs Jegorovs Piano Agnese Egliņa Percussion Andrejs Puškarevs Conductor Signe Lagzdiņa Producer Anna Veismane

The concert captures a snapshot of contemporary Baltic classical composition blended with foundational chamber pieces, anchoring Bulajevs’ ongoing residency work.