BFH Ruling 2026: Tax Provisions for Insolvency Administrator Remuneration

In a major tax accounting development, the German Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) ruled on June 25, 2026, in case III R 35/23 that a future insolvency administrator’s remuneration can be recognized as a tax provision. The ruling resolves a long-standing discrepancy between statutory and tax accounts for insolvent businesses.

Essential Takeaways for Insolvency Accounting

Economic Causation Standard: The BFH established that an insolvency administrator’s claim to remuneration arises economically as the actual work is performed, rather than solely at the conclusion of insolvency proceedings.

The BFH established that an insolvency administrator’s claim to remuneration arises economically as the actual work is performed, rather than solely at the conclusion of insolvency proceedings. Tax Provision Eligibility: Debtors determining profit via business asset comparison must recognize these ongoing liabilities as tax provisions, provided settlement is probable.

Debtors determining profit via business asset comparison must recognize these ongoing liabilities as tax provisions, provided settlement is probable. Accounting Harmonization: The judgment eliminates friction by aligning tax account treatment with established commercial law principles under German statutory accounts.

Contrasting Statutory and Tax Accounts in German Insolvency

Standard insolvency proceedings create a complex dual-accounting environment for distressed enterprises. Under German commercial law, general accounting and valuation principles continue to govern companies in insolvency without being superseded by the Insolvency Code, according to IDW RH HFA 1.012. Commercial literature dictates that where an administrator renders billable services up to the balance sheet date, an outstanding obligation exists requiring a provision.

Conversely, tax authorities historically resisted this commercial practice. In a September 19, 2022 decision under docket 5 K 1800/19, the Fiscal Court Rhineland-Palatinate ruled that the legal obligation for an administrator’s fee arises only upon the final completion of proceedings. Consequently, that lower court argued that no economic cause existed to justify tax provisions prior to proceedings closing.

The BFH decision directly overturns that lower court stance. By setting aside the 2022 judgment, the federal bench established that ongoing administration work generates an economically caused liability uncertain only as to its exact amount.

The Underlying Facts of the Transport Asset Dispute

The litigation originated from standard insolvency proceedings opened in 2015 against the assets of an entrepreneur (liquefied gas transport). During the 2016 and 2017 financial reporting periods, the insolvency administrator recognized provisions on behalf of the debtor for anticipated future remuneration.

Crucially, the administrator restricted the provision to expenses connected directly to the business sphere. To determine the allocation, the insolvency administrator used the ratio of the business assets to private assets to be realized.

The dispute escalated when tax authorities challenged these entries. The case now returns to the Fiscal Court Rhineland-Palatinate for outstanding fact-finding, though the core legal framework is settled.

Establishing the Business-Related Portion of Liabilities

Determining which portions of an insolvency administrator’s fee apply to commercial assets versus private liabilities has historically challenged corporate restructuring professionals. The BFH clarified that the integration of private debts into insolvency proceedings does not invalidate the business-related cause of the administration work.

To calculate the deductible business portion, the BFH endorsed using the ratio of business and private liabilities filed directly in the official insolvency schedule, known as the Insolvenztabelle. This pragmatic metric provides clear evidentiary backing for corporate balance sheets.

Legal Dimension Previous Lower Court Position Current BFH Ruling (June 25, 2026) Origin of Claim Upon formal conclusion of insolvency proceedings Economically as work is actually performed Tax Provision Status Inadmissible due to lack of prior economic cause Mandatory if profit is determined via business asset comparison Accounting Alignment Divergent from commercial law standards Harmonized with statutory commercial accounts

Legal Certainty and Future Balance Sheet Implications

The BFH reasoning brings German tax accounting into alignment with standard commercial practices. By treating future insolvency remuneration similarly to other liabilities with deferred legal maturity—such as provisions for business record retention—the court reduces compliance friction for distressed enterprises.

As the Fiscal Court Rhineland-Palatinate completes its remaining fact-finding on the 2016 and 2017 balance sheets, corporate restructuring practitioners gain a reliable framework. Debtors preparing financial statements can now plan for provisions without fearing immediate tax penalties over timing discrepancies.