FloSports Makes Trackwrestling Free for 15,000 High Schools

FloSports announced a $1 million annual commitment to provide its Trackwrestling Bundle at no cost to partner state associations and member schools starting with the 2027–28 wrestling season. The initiative impacts more than 15,000 programs and 360,000 athletes who use the weight management, statistics, and event management software across the U.S., freeing up funds for local sports reinvestment.

Market Impact

Eliminating software costs for 15,000 high school programs redirects vital operational capital directly into athlete development and coaching infrastructure.

New mobile applications streamline real-time scoring and professional-grade broadcasting for grassroots dual meets and tournaments.

Long-term institutional backing supports the pipeline of collegiate wrestling talent from youth levels upward.

Financial and Administrative Relief for 360,000 Athletes

The $1 million annual investment targets the foundational layers of the sport. Beginning in the 2027–28 season, the Trackwrestling Bundle will be delivered completely free to participating state associations and their member schools. According to the announcement, the software covers weight management, statistics, and event management for more than 360,000 athletes.

Shane Benitz, GM of FloWrestling, noted that reducing administrative expenses allows schools to invest more deeply in the sport. Alongside the software bundle, FloSports will provide National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) memberships at zero cost to its partners.

Metric / Asset Details Annual Investment $1 million Programs Impacted 15,000+ U.S. programs Athletes Affected 360,000+ NWCA Contribution Since 2021 $3 million+

Expanding Technical Infrastructure and Mobile Integration

The comprehensive Trackwrestling Bundle encompasses OPC Weight Management, Trackwrestling Statistics, unlimited event management for sanctioned in-season tournaments, dual meets, individual events, postseason qualifiers and state championships, and full NWCA membership benefits.

To augment this infrastructure, FloSports is rolling out two dedicated mobile applications. The FloWrestling Scorekeeper app is available now at no cost in the Apple App Store, allowing teams to score dual meets via iPhone or iPad with automated syncing to the OPC. This will soon be joined by the FloWrestling Broadcaster app, which turns mobile devices into professional-grade production setups featuring real-time score overlays and automated action-tracking.

Sustaining Collegiate Growth and Leadership Development

This commitment builds upon a multi-year partnership. Since 2021, FloSports has contributed more than $3 million to the NWCA, helping establish 35-50 new men’s and women’s college wrestling programs each year.

Mike Moyer, Executive Director of the NWCA, explained that this financial backing accounts for nearly 25 percent of the organization’s operating budget. By covering software, memberships, and leadership scholarships, the initiative supports the growth of the sport from the youth to college level.