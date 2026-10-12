WhatsApp Android Beta Introduces Scheduled Messaging Feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a native scheduled messaging feature to select beta testers on Android, allowing users to queue text, links, photos, and videos for automatic delivery up to two weeks in advance. Discovered in version 2.26.40.7, the tool operates independently of whether the sender’s device remains powered on or connected to the internet at the scheduled hour.

How Scheduled Messaging Operates in Version 2.26.40.7

The feature integrates directly into the standard composition workflow. Users type their message within an active chat interface and then hold down the send button. This action triggers a dedicated prompt where the exact delivery timestamp can be chosen.

Engineering parameters enforced by the current beta build set strict temporal boundaries for the scheduler. The earliest permissible dispatch time is restricted to ten minutes past the current clock reading. Meanwhile, the maximum advance window is capped at precisely two weeks.

Media handling comes with its own structural limitations. Single photos or videos can be selected from the device gallery and queued via the exact same long-press gesture on the send button. However, the architecture permits only one media element per scheduled transmission, barring batch uploads or multi-item carousels from a single queued job.

End-to-End Encryption and Offline Execution

Meta maintains standard end-to-end encryption protocols for all queued content, ensuring payloads remain ciphered while resting in the local client state prior to dispatch. Because the automation sequence runs locally or syncs with the protocol’s background execution handlers, outgoing payloads are transmitted even if the smartphone’s display is locked, the application is closed, or the hardware is entirely powered down when the timer reaches zero.

Group chats are fully supported, though with a distinct membership constraint. Any message queued for a multi-user thread will target only those participants who belong to the group at the precise moment the schedule is created. Accounts that join the group at a later point in time will not receive the retroactively dispatched payload.

Management Tools and Deletion Protocols

Reviewing, modifying, or purging pending transmissions requires navigating to a dedicated section housed within the chat information panel. Within this interface, users can inspect their pending queue and strip out unwanted items before the background service executes them.

Deleting a queued message carries clean operational semantics. The platform executes the purge silently, meaning recipients receive no system notification and remain completely unaware that an automated transmission was ever staged for their device.

As of this week’s software cycle, the functionality remains restricted to a fractional rollout among beta participants via the Google Play testing channel, with no public release timeline announced by the company.