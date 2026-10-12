Aurore Morisse announces her first child and details pregnancy

Le choix du prénom a été fait tout de suite , a confié Aurore Morisse au média sudinfo.be.

Aurore Morisse, a specialist featured on the television program Affaire conclue, announced on sudinfo.be that she is expecting her first child at age 35, noting that the choice of her daughter’s name was finalized immediately. The pregnancy has progressed smoothly, allowing her to continue living normally while gaining 13 kilos mostly concentrated in her prominent belly.

Pregnancy Details and Discovering the News

Morisse reported experiencing vomiting and other symptoms resembling a hangover before taking a late pregnancy test. To announce the positive result to her husband, she wrote the letters spelling Papa on four morning eggs in his carton, a gesture that left him very moved.

The couple is expecting their daughter to arrive after October 23 so she will be a Scorpion like both parents. Regarding her professional outlook, Morisse stated that she now prioritizes her family over her business and plans to give masterclass workshops for art market amateurs and professionals across Belgium, France, Switzerland, and Luxembourg starting in mid-January. She also shared plans to decorate her daughter’s white room minimally with second-hand wooden toys and clothing, alongside passing down a sentimental gold chain gifted by her late father.

Naming and Future Plans

Discussing the baby’s name, Morisse explained that she and her husband each had a top-three list, and their shared number-one choice was selected instantly. Without revealing the exact moniker, she described it as a historic, Franco-Germanic name.