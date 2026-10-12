Virginia Tech Experts Discuss Midterms, Daylight Saving Time, and Hurricanes

As the clock ticks down to the November midterm elections, political analysts, economists, and cultural historians are turning their attention to a diverse slate of research developments and societal debates highlighted by Virginia Tech experts.

Congressional Control Up for Grabs in Under Four Weeks

With less than four weeks remaining until the midterm elections, speculation is intensifying over the future balance of power in Congress. Chad Hankinson, alongside colleagues Karen Hult and Cayce Myers, is available to provide analysis on shifting congressional races and whether districts traditionally considered safe might see competitive challenges this cycle.

Economic Divisions Under Permanent Daylight Saving Time

The ongoing debate over the proposed federal Sunshine Protection Act has drawn scrutiny from economists regarding the financial repercussions of locking the clock. Virginia Tech economist David Bieri notes that if permanent daylight saving time becomes law, localities that already hold economic advantages stand to benefit the most. Bieri asserts that if Congress does proceed with fixing the time, permanent standard time is the better choice.

Pop Culture Monsters and the Appeal of Dracula

As the Halloween season approaches, public interest turns toward iconic literary villains, most notably the eponymous antagonist of Bram Stoker’s Victorian-era novel Dracula. Ingrid Johnson, whose expertise ranges from ghost stories to tales of true crime, is examining the cultural drivers behind why modern audiences frequently find themselves sympathizing with fictional monsters.

Jane Austen Adaptations Resonate in 2026

Nearly 210 years after her death, two classic tales by iconic English author Jane Austin are being reimagined for the screen. Sense and Sensibility is coming to theaters Oct. 16, with Pride and Prejudice following on Netflix this December. Literature expert Ashley Reed explains how Austen’s stories still resonate with us in 2026.

Combating the New World Screwworm Threat

Disease ecologist Luis E. Escobar recently discussed the biological threat of the New World screwworm—a fly whose larvae infest living animals and humans, causing severe wounds—on an episode of Virginia Tech’s Curious Conversations podcast. Escobar detailed the pest’s biology, historical efforts toward its eradication in the United States, and ongoing research into its spread and potential changes.

Rising Sea Levels and Chesapeake Bay Storm Vulnerabilities

A recent Virginia Tech study demonstrates that rising sea levels are diminishing the natural capacity of the Chesapeake Bay to cushion storm surges by up to 9 percent by 2050. Researchers modeling thousands of storm scenarios found that a projected 17-inch rise in sea level, combined with naturally sinking land around the lower bay, will drive water levels higher and further inland during intense, slow-moving hurricanes, particularly impacting the mouth of the bay along with the James and York rivers.

Streamlining Aircraft Design and Certification

Aerospace engineers balancing fuel efficiency, weight reduction, and strict safety regulations face considerable financial hurdles during development phases. A $5.8 million NASA grant is now supporting Virginia Tech researchers as they build certification and safety requirements directly into the initial design phase for emerging technologies like electrified aircraft, aiming to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with commercializing new aviation vehicles.